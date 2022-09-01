×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Asian markets hobble into a new month amid selling frenzy

01 September 2022 - 07:36 Stella Qiu
The Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong, China. Picture: BLOOMBERG/BERTHA WANG
The Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong, China. Picture: BLOOMBERG/BERTHA WANG

Asian stocks slid and the dollar spiked on Thursday as investors greeted September by selling everything that was not nailed down after a month battered by concerns about aggressive rate hikes from global policymakers.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slumped 1.3% in early Asia trade, following a slide in US stock futures. The S&P 500 futures dropped 0.6%, while Nasdaq futures declined 1.1%.

Japan’s Nikkei skidded 1.6% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.4% while Chinese stocks dipped 0.3%.

Tech stocks took a hit, dragged lower by a 6.6% after-hours plunge in chip designer Nvidia, after US officials told the company to stop exporting two top computing chips for artificial-intelligence work to China.

Regional purchasing managers’ indexes from South Korea, Japan and China on Thursday all pointed to slowing global economic activity as high inflation, rising interest rates and the war in Ukraine took a heavy toll.

“August has been a terrible month for balance fund investors with no diversification gains from holding a portfolio of equities and bonds,” Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank, said in a note to clients.

“Month end yields no surprises, but rather an extension of the major themes seen during August with further increases in core global bond yields and weaker equities.”

In September, the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB) are expected to raise borrowing costs aggressively.

Overnight, Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester said the US central bank would need to boost interest rates somewhat above 4% by early 2023 and hold them there to bring inflation back down to the Fed’s goal, and that the risks of recession over the next year or two had moved up.

The ECB’s move on interest rates must be “orderly and predictable”, French ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Wednesday, as data showed eurozone inflation had risen to another record high in August, solidifying the case for a 75 basis-point rate hike next week.

US stocks ended the month with the worst August performance in seven years. For the month, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4.06%, the S&P 500 4.24% and the Nasdaq 4.64%.

In currency markets, the dollar advanced 0.4% against the Japanese yen to a 24-year high of 139.5 while gaining 0.5% over the Australian dollar.

Hawkish Fed expectations saw treasury yields hit fresh highs. The yield on benchmark two-year notes jumped six basis points to the highest since late 2007, at 3.51%, while yield on 10-year bonds rose eight basis points to 3.21%.

US crude fell 0.65% to $88.97 a barrel, while Brent crude declined 0.7% to $95 a barrel. Russia on Wednesday halted gas supplies via Europe’s key supply route.

Gold was slightly lower. Spot gold was traded at $1705.814/oz. 

Reuters

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
Markets
13 hours ago

WATCH: Why local bonds are trading weaker

Business Day TV speaks to RMB bond trader Gordon Kerr
Markets
13 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: Aspen bucks the trend as Cashbuild and world markets slump

Stocks fall globally amid fears of a slowdown in China as Covid-19 numbers rise
Markets
15 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Aspen bucks the trend as Cashbuild ...
Markets
2.
JSE to open to mixed Asian markets as Wall Street ...
Markets
3.
Rate hike fears pummel oil prices
Markets
4.
Asian markets hobble into a new month amid ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Why local bonds are trading weaker
Markets

Related Articles

Global stocks slip after Russia switches off gas tap to Europe

Markets

Gold set for fifth drop on hawkish Fed’s aggressive policy stance

Markets

Oil recovers on firm US demand, weaker dollar

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.