MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens in line with global peers

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s comments on inflation and interest rates at last week’s Jackson Hole conference are still weighing on investors
SA is in the grip of a regime enslaving individual economic freedoms
A strike certificate has been issued and management has 30 days to table a revised offer
The party has suspended its leader, saying he has been divisive in his approach to leadership
Investment company cannot afford to remain a minority shareholder in oil block off Namibia
Nedbank is concerned about the country being classified as high risk and facing a potential loss of investment
MPLA wins a 51% majority but opposition Unita is challenging result
SA are not pressing for a place in the world Test final for cash and glory, but to keep the format alive at home
The one-off Porsche 911 Carrera is based on the character from the animated blockbuster series
The JSE finished weaker on Monday, but was off the day’s lows, as investors grappled with the US Federal Reserve’s messages on inflation and interest rates.
The all share closed down 1.38% at 69,207 points, the lowest level in a week. Earlier in the session, the index sank nearly 2%. The top 40 index was off 1.5%.
The current wave of global market selling started on Friday when Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said the US economy would need tight monetary policy “for some time” before inflation is under control.
“Powell sent a short and direct message that there won’t be a Fed pivot any time soon and that has markets positioned for further equity weakness,” said Edward Moya, market analyst at Oanda.
“Investors were expecting that once the US got some ugly data ... that the Fed would come to the rescue, but that might not be the case,” he said.“The overarching factor pushing local and global equities lower today is last Friday’s communication from Powell at the Jackson Hole symposium that the committee would continue to use all available tools to fight inflation,” said Lester Davids, analyst at UnumCapital.
Resource shares were the biggest drag on the overall local market, but Sasol bucked the trend with a gain of 4.66% to R364.24 thanks a higher international commodity prices.
Big industrial shares were also lower on the day, along with banks and insurance stocks.
However, retailers stood out as the bright spot after Walmart offered to buy all the shares in loss-making Massmart it does not already own. Massmart surged nearly 45% to close at R58.68.
Walmart will pay R62 a share, which is a 53% premium to the closing price on Friday and a 68.7% premium to the 30-day volume weighted average price up until the day before the announcement.
Commodity prices showed signs of stability in late trade, with Brent crude gaining 4.35% to $104.10 per barrel — the highest level since the start of August.
In the currency market, the rand was 0.22% firmer at $16.83/$ after a fairly wild ride in August so far. It strengthened to $16.23/$ earlier in the month before weakening to R17/$, and then recovered to current levels.At 6.50pm, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 0.41%, while in Europe the Dax was 0.61% lower and the CAC 40 was 0.83% in the red. UK markets were closed for a holiday.
mahlangua@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens in line with global peers
Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s comments on inflation and interest rates at last week’s Jackson Hole conference are still weighing on investors
The JSE finished weaker on Monday, but was off the day’s lows, as investors grappled with the US Federal Reserve’s messages on inflation and interest rates.
The all share closed down 1.38% at 69,207 points, the lowest level in a week. Earlier in the session, the index sank nearly 2%. The top 40 index was off 1.5%.
The current wave of global market selling started on Friday when Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said the US economy would need tight monetary policy “for some time” before inflation is under control.
“Powell sent a short and direct message that there won’t be a Fed pivot any time soon and that has markets positioned for further equity weakness,” said Edward Moya, market analyst at Oanda.
“Investors were expecting that once the US got some ugly data ... that the Fed would come to the rescue, but that might not be the case,” he said.
“The overarching factor pushing local and global equities lower today is last Friday’s communication from Powell at the Jackson Hole symposium that the committee would continue to use all available tools to fight inflation,” said Lester Davids, analyst at UnumCapital.
Resource shares were the biggest drag on the overall local market, but Sasol bucked the trend with a gain of 4.66% to R364.24 thanks a higher international commodity prices.
Big industrial shares were also lower on the day, along with banks and insurance stocks.
However, retailers stood out as the bright spot after Walmart offered to buy all the shares in loss-making Massmart it does not already own. Massmart surged nearly 45% to close at R58.68.
Walmart will pay R62 a share, which is a 53% premium to the closing price on Friday and a 68.7% premium to the 30-day volume weighted average price up until the day before the announcement.
Commodity prices showed signs of stability in late trade, with Brent crude gaining 4.35% to $104.10 per barrel — the highest level since the start of August.
In the currency market, the rand was 0.22% firmer at $16.83/$ after a fairly wild ride in August so far. It strengthened to $16.23/$ earlier in the month before weakening to R17/$, and then recovered to current levels.
At 6.50pm, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 0.41%, while in Europe the Dax was 0.61% lower and the CAC 40 was 0.83% in the red. UK markets were closed for a holiday.
mahlangua@businesslive.co.za
Stocks keep sliding as dollar hits two-decade high on rates fears
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Higher rates to start slowing demand
Taming inflation set to trigger recession, hitting emerging markets hard
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Gold slides to one-month low on stronger dollar after Powell speech
World stocks fall as investors fret over risk of more aggressive rate hikes
Fed’s Powell sees inflation battle lasting ‘some time’
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.