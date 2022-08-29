Traders ramp up bets on 75 basis point rate hike by the Fed in September
The Electoral Commission of SA has its work cut out as the 2024 national election could be the most closely contested yet
The bill, which is now before parliament, aims to strengthen SA’s regime for the combating of money laundering and financing of terrorism
The results contrast with those of several other polls, which show support for the ANC dipping below 50%
The aluminium products-maker has managed to mitigate headwinds by optimising its product sales mix and negotiating pricing
Nedbank is concerned about the country being classified as high risk and facing a potential loss of investment
SA is in the grip of a regime enslaving individual economic freedoms
Price caps on gas and a new tax on energy companies are among measures under consideration amid an unprecedented spike in power prices
SA are not pressing for a place in the world Test final for cash and glory, but to keep the format alive at home
Mbhele won the award for his work entitled Iphasi Nesiphesheli, which is part of a bigger series titled Umlando uyaziphinda
Market data — August 29 2022
Market data including bonds and fuel prices
