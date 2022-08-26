×

Watch: Market report

Business Day TV spoke to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Jacobus Brink from Novare

26 August 2022 - 18:56 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Joining Business Day TV for a look at the day’s markets action are David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Jacobus Brink from Novare.

