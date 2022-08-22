Shares slide as dollar keeps climbing amid continuing rates rises

A higher US dollar has also prompted renewed selling
Allowing proceeds of looting to be moved from account to account may involve banks being held liable for turning a blind eye
Mayor Mpho Phalatse says the co-operative governance department’s move to reclassify schools could force certain independent schools to close their doors
Covid-Zero lockdowns hammered consumer demand in the world’s second-largest economy
The automotive group has reported benefits from an expansion of its vehicle range and the global chip shortage, which lifted demand for existing stock
To reach an economic target of 6% does not require earth-shattering moves
Private school operator’s margins remain under pressure
Koome’s appointment made her the first female head of any Kenyan branch of government
Haaland and Silva help Manchester City recover from two goals down to draw 3-3
Now in its fifth generation, the big Jeep gets two extra seats and a lot more sophistication
Sydney/London — Shares slipped on Monday and the dollar extended its climb amid angst over global growth as most central banks keep raising rates, while a modest easing by China served only to highlight troubles in its property market.
US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell headlines a host of policymakers at Jackson Hole later this week and the risks are that he will not meet investor hopes for a dovish pivot on policy.
“We expect a reminder that more tightening is needed and there is still a lot of progress to be done on inflation, but no explicit commitment to a specific rate hike action for September,” said Jan Nevruzi, an analyst at NatWest Markets.
“For markets, a bland delivery like that could be underwhelming.”
Futures are fully priced for another hike in September, with the only question being whether it will be 50 or 75 basis points. Rates are expected to reach 3.5% to 3.75% by year-end.
A Reuters poll of economists forecast the Fed will raise rates by 50 basis points in September, with the risks skewed towards a higher peak.
The Stoxx index of Europe's 600 biggest stocks fell 0.97% on Monday with major regional markets in the red, as investors fretted about hawkish signals from European Central Bank policymakers.
The European Central Bank must keep raising rates even if a recession in Germany is increasingly likely, as inflation will stay uncomfortably high through 2023, Bundesbank president Joachim Nagel told a German newspaper.
One exception to the tightening trend is China, where the central bank trimmed some key lending rates 5-15 basis points on Monday in a bid to support a slowing economy and a stressed housing sector.
Unease over China's economy tipped the yuan to a 23-month low, while pressuring stocks across the region.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell a further 0.9%, though Chinese blue chips did manage to gain 0.7%.
Bearish tone
South Korea's kospi shed 1.2% while Japan's nikkei fell 0.5%, though it has drawn support from the recent sharp reversal in the yen.
US markets looked set to follow the bearish tone, with S&P 500 futures down 1% and Nasdaq futures falling 1.35%.
The S&P 500 has repeatedly failed to clear its 200-day moving average about 4,320 and ended last week down 1.2%.
BofA's latest survey of investors found most were still bearish, though 88% did expect lower inflation over time, the highest proportion since the financial crisis.
“That helps explain this month's rotation into equities, tech and discretionary, and out of defensives,” said BofA strategist Michael Hartnett. “Relative to history, investors are still long defensives and short cyclicals.”
He remained a cautious bear, given rising interest rates, and recommended fading further S&P rallies above 4,328.
Eurozone government bond yields edged lower on Monday, just off their multiweek highs, as inflation fears kept investors focused on expectations for more monetary tightening.
Germany’s 10-year government bond yields fell three basis points to 1.99%. Last Friday, it hit its highest since July 21 at 1.242%.
Global bond yields spiked last week amid the relentless drumbeat of worrying inflation data, with British 10-year yields up by the most in five years and bund yields likewise soaring on reports showing sky-high prices.
Further slowing
The general air of global uncertainty has tended to boost the US dollar as the most liquid of safe havens, leaving it up at 108.44 on a basket of currencies. Last week, it jumped 2.3% in its best performance since April 2020.
“The USD can track above 110.00 this week if the August flash PMIs for the major economies show a further slowing in economic growth or contraction in activity,” said Joseph Capurso, head of international economics at CBA, referring to surveys of manufacturing due on Tuesday.
“We also expect Powell to deliver a hawkish message about inflation, in line with recent comments from other Fed officials supporting the USD.”
The dollar was firm at ¥136.78, having shot up 2.5% last week, while the euro was struggling at $1.0035 after losing 2.2% last week.
Minutes of the European Central Bank's most recent policy meeting are due this week and are likely to sound hawkish, since they decided to hike by 50 basis points.
The rise in the dollar has been a setback for gold, which was pinned at $1,737 an ounce.
Oil prices were also under pressure, amid worries about global demand and the high dollar, as well as consultations between the US and the EU on Iran's response to the latest nuclear pact proposal.
Brent was down $1.64 at $95.1, while US crude lost $1.77 to $89.45 per barrel.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Shares slide as dollar keeps climbing amid continuing rates rises
A modest easing by China served only to highlight troubles in its property market amid angst over global growth
Sydney/London — Shares slipped on Monday and the dollar extended its climb amid angst over global growth as most central banks keep raising rates, while a modest easing by China served only to highlight troubles in its property market.
US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell headlines a host of policymakers at Jackson Hole later this week and the risks are that he will not meet investor hopes for a dovish pivot on policy.
“We expect a reminder that more tightening is needed and there is still a lot of progress to be done on inflation, but no explicit commitment to a specific rate hike action for September,” said Jan Nevruzi, an analyst at NatWest Markets.
“For markets, a bland delivery like that could be underwhelming.”
Futures are fully priced for another hike in September, with the only question being whether it will be 50 or 75 basis points. Rates are expected to reach 3.5% to 3.75% by year-end.
A Reuters poll of economists forecast the Fed will raise rates by 50 basis points in September, with the risks skewed towards a higher peak.
The Stoxx index of Europe's 600 biggest stocks fell 0.97% on Monday with major regional markets in the red, as investors fretted about hawkish signals from European Central Bank policymakers.
The European Central Bank must keep raising rates even if a recession in Germany is increasingly likely, as inflation will stay uncomfortably high through 2023, Bundesbank president Joachim Nagel told a German newspaper.
One exception to the tightening trend is China, where the central bank trimmed some key lending rates 5-15 basis points on Monday in a bid to support a slowing economy and a stressed housing sector.
Unease over China's economy tipped the yuan to a 23-month low, while pressuring stocks across the region.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell a further 0.9%, though Chinese blue chips did manage to gain 0.7%.
Bearish tone
South Korea's kospi shed 1.2% while Japan's nikkei fell 0.5%, though it has drawn support from the recent sharp reversal in the yen.
US markets looked set to follow the bearish tone, with S&P 500 futures down 1% and Nasdaq futures falling 1.35%.
The S&P 500 has repeatedly failed to clear its 200-day moving average about 4,320 and ended last week down 1.2%.
BofA's latest survey of investors found most were still bearish, though 88% did expect lower inflation over time, the highest proportion since the financial crisis.
“That helps explain this month's rotation into equities, tech and discretionary, and out of defensives,” said BofA strategist Michael Hartnett. “Relative to history, investors are still long defensives and short cyclicals.”
He remained a cautious bear, given rising interest rates, and recommended fading further S&P rallies above 4,328.
Eurozone government bond yields edged lower on Monday, just off their multiweek highs, as inflation fears kept investors focused on expectations for more monetary tightening.
Germany’s 10-year government bond yields fell three basis points to 1.99%. Last Friday, it hit its highest since July 21 at 1.242%.
Global bond yields spiked last week amid the relentless drumbeat of worrying inflation data, with British 10-year yields up by the most in five years and bund yields likewise soaring on reports showing sky-high prices.
Further slowing
The general air of global uncertainty has tended to boost the US dollar as the most liquid of safe havens, leaving it up at 108.44 on a basket of currencies. Last week, it jumped 2.3% in its best performance since April 2020.
“The USD can track above 110.00 this week if the August flash PMIs for the major economies show a further slowing in economic growth or contraction in activity,” said Joseph Capurso, head of international economics at CBA, referring to surveys of manufacturing due on Tuesday.
“We also expect Powell to deliver a hawkish message about inflation, in line with recent comments from other Fed officials supporting the USD.”
The dollar was firm at ¥136.78, having shot up 2.5% last week, while the euro was struggling at $1.0035 after losing 2.2% last week.
Minutes of the European Central Bank's most recent policy meeting are due this week and are likely to sound hawkish, since they decided to hike by 50 basis points.
The rise in the dollar has been a setback for gold, which was pinned at $1,737 an ounce.
Oil prices were also under pressure, amid worries about global demand and the high dollar, as well as consultations between the US and the EU on Iran's response to the latest nuclear pact proposal.
Brent was down $1.64 at $95.1, while US crude lost $1.77 to $89.45 per barrel.
Reuters
Opec not to blame for high energy prices, oil cartel head says
European stocks fall on strong dollar, weak German and UK data
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Asian stocks tread water as dollar gains
Sneakers for $900 may be a step too far for cash-strapped Gen Z
Household wealth shrinks R1.23-trillion in the second quarter, index shows
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.