Investors continue to mull mixed signals from the US Federal Reserve, continuing concerns about monetary policy tightening and a possible recession in the world’s largest economy
The JSE ended in the red on Friday in line with its global peers as investors continue to try to make sense of the mixed signals from the US Federal Reserve, continuing concerns about monetary policy tightening and a possible recession in the world’s largest economy despite cooling inflation.
The JSE all share index closed down 1.82% to 69,719 points, the lowest since August 5, and down 1.4% for the week...
MARKETS WRAP: JSE closes in the red as rand crosses R17/$ mark
