JSE faces positive Asian markets on Wednesday ahead of Fed minutes

Positive earnings reports from US retail giants helped support sentiment in Wall Street overnight, but attention is on the future of monetary policy
Though highly skilled, SA farmers need access to support services to meet consumer demand for close-at-hand ethically farmed, organic produce
Durban plant may be at full steam only next year, with lost production of 68,600 vehicles likely
The governing party is discussing whether those criminally convicted of a serious crime should still have a home in the ANC
Headline earnings per share are expected to fall by between 47% and 52% in the miner's half-year, with gold production falling by more than three quarters
July credit and debit card transactions and vehicle sales show us demand is strong
New survey highlights the gender imbalance that has overshadowed SA’s corporate sector for years
The South American country’s most polarised election in decades pits a nationalist populist against a former union leader who was jailed for corruption
England Test captain says he hopes his team has retained their “venom” before the three-match series against SA
Remarkably easy to travel to and magnificent to behold, the Falls are the top attraction of this Zimbabwean town with decent hotels and outdoor activities
The JSE looks set to start a positive session for Asian markets on Wednesday morning, with all eyes on the US Federal Reserve minutes later in the day.
The minutes, due after the JSE closes, will be closely scrutinised as investors mull the path of interest rates in the world’s largest economy. Recent economic data has helped soothe concerns that a series of hefty hikes are on their way, but policymakers have made clear they still need to tame inflation, and that future moves will be data dependent.
US markets registered modest gains overnight, buoyed by earnings reports from retailers, notably Walmart, which is the world’s second largest.
“Investors embraced Walmart earnings figures, which exceeded the market’s diminished profit expectations and modestly improved full-year forecast,” said National Australia Bank (NAB) currency strategist Rodrigo Catril in a note.
Walmart had indicated it was benefiting from shifting consumer spending patterns, and was managing to attract more high-income customers. US retail sales numbers for July are also due later, expected to show muted growth after June’s 1% year-on-year rise.
In morning trade, Japan’s Nikkei had gained 0.91% and the Hang Seng 0.81%, while the Shanghai Composite had gained 0.28%.
Tencent, important to the JSE due to the shareholding of Naspers, had fallen 0.2%.
Gold was flat at $1,775.99/oz, while platinum was little changed at $932.30. Brent crude had gained 0.25% to $92.78 a barrel.
The rand was 0.2% weaker at R16.40/$.
Retail sales numbers for June are due later, with economists expecting growth of 0.4%, up from 0.1% in May.
The corporate calendar is bare in terms of earnings reports on Wednesday.
gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
JSE faces positive Asian markets on Wednesday ahead of Fed minutes
Positive earnings reports from US retail giants helped support sentiment in Wall Street overnight, but attention is on the future of monetary policy
The JSE looks set to start a positive session for Asian markets on Wednesday morning, with all eyes on the US Federal Reserve minutes later in the day.
The minutes, due after the JSE closes, will be closely scrutinised as investors mull the path of interest rates in the world’s largest economy. Recent economic data has helped soothe concerns that a series of hefty hikes are on their way, but policymakers have made clear they still need to tame inflation, and that future moves will be data dependent.
US markets registered modest gains overnight, buoyed by earnings reports from retailers, notably Walmart, which is the world’s second largest.
“Investors embraced Walmart earnings figures, which exceeded the market’s diminished profit expectations and modestly improved full-year forecast,” said National Australia Bank (NAB) currency strategist Rodrigo Catril in a note.
Walmart had indicated it was benefiting from shifting consumer spending patterns, and was managing to attract more high-income customers. US retail sales numbers for July are also due later, expected to show muted growth after June’s 1% year-on-year rise.
In morning trade, Japan’s Nikkei had gained 0.91% and the Hang Seng 0.81%, while the Shanghai Composite had gained 0.28%.
Tencent, important to the JSE due to the shareholding of Naspers, had fallen 0.2%.
Gold was flat at $1,775.99/oz, while platinum was little changed at $932.30. Brent crude had gained 0.25% to $92.78 a barrel.
The rand was 0.2% weaker at R16.40/$.
Retail sales numbers for June are due later, with economists expecting growth of 0.4%, up from 0.1% in May.
The corporate calendar is bare in terms of earnings reports on Wednesday.
gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za
Market data — August 16 2022
Markets monitor Iran and China issues, leaving oil prices lower
Global stocks creep higher as investors seek safety
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
WATCH: Outlook for emerging markets
MARKET WRAP: JSE books its highest close since late May, boosted by miners
Oil extends losses as weak China data renew recession fears
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.