Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE books its highest close since late May, boosted by miners

Sanlam Wealth sees further upside for resources, boosted by China’s economic stimulus amid easing of Covid-19

BL Premium
16 August 2022 - 19:28 Andries Mahlangu

The JSE closed at its highest level since late May on Tuesday, boosted mainly by mining stocks and the major industrial firms.

The all share ended 1.08% higher at 71,504.69 points, as the resource 10 index jumped 3.27%, the biggest gain since July 22, according to data compiled by Iress...

