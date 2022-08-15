×

Poor Chinese data weighs on emerging-market currencies

New Covid-19 outbreaks across China in July weighed on consumer and business spending

15 August 2022 - 11:20 Lindiwe Tsobo

The rand was mixed on Monday morning, while the JSE was slightly firmer amid mixed global peers, as investors assessed weak China data and a surprise interest-rate cut from its central bank. 

China’s economic recovery unexpectedly weakened in July as new Covid-19 outbreaks across the country weighed on consumer and business spending, clouding the growth outlook further.  ..

