×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Oil steady after energy agency increases demand growth forecast

The International Energy Agency has raised its demand growth forecast for 2022 as consumers favour oil over gas

11 August 2022 - 11:30 Ahmad Ghaddar
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

London — Oil prices steadied on Thursday after the International Energy Agency (IEA) raised its oil demand growth forecast for 2022 as soaring gas prices drive some consumers to switch to oil.

Brent crude futures slipped 7c, or 0.1%, to $97.33 a barrel by 8.29am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures eased 9c, or 0.1%, to $91.84.

“Natural gas and electricity prices have soared to new records, incentivising gas-to-oil switching in some countries,” the Paris-based agency said in its monthly oil report, in which it raised its outlook for 2022 demand by 380,000 barrels a day (bbl/day).

A rise in US oil inventories last week and the resumption of crude flows on a pipeline supplying Central Europe capped further price gains, however.

US crude oil stocks rose by 5.5-million barrels in the most recent week, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said, more than the expected increase of 73,000 barrels.

Petrol product supplied rose in the most recent week to 9.1-million barrels a day, though that figure still shows demand down 6% over the past four weeks compared with the year-ago period.

The premium for front-month WTI futures over barrels loading in six months’ time was pegged at $4.38 a barrel on Thursday, the lowest in four months, indicating easing tightness in prompt supplies.

The resumption of flows on the Russia-to-Europe Druzhba pipeline further calmed market worries over global supplies.

Russian state oil pipeline monopoly Transneft restarted oil flows via the southern leg of the Druzhba oil pipeline. Ukraine had suspended Russian oil pipeline flows to parts of central Europe since early August because Western sanctions prevented it from receiving transit fees from Moscow, Transneft said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, physical oil prices around the world have begun to sag alongside futures, reflecting easing concerns over Russian-led supply disruptions and heightened worries about a possible global economic slowdown.

Reuters

Asian shares rally on hopes of inflation peak

A softer-than-expected US inflation report may encourage less aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve
Markets
4 hours ago

Oil slips lower as Russia restarts flows via Druzhba pipeline

Physical oil prices have fallen internationally, reflecting easing concerns over Russian-led supply disruptions and worries of a global economic ...
Markets
4 hours ago

Gold falls as Fed indicates further rate hikes

Federal Reserve policymakers will continue to tighten monetary policy until price pressures are fully broken, hurting bullion
Markets
5 hours ago

US stocks surge as inflation eases

Nasdaq and S&P 500 see the biggest single-day gain in two weeks
Markets
12 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Relief over US inflation drives rand up the most ...
Markets
2.
Prices of oil slip as Druzhba pipeline is ...
Markets
3.
JSE faces positive Asian markets on Thursday ...
Markets
4.
Oil slips lower as Russia restarts flows via ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE snaps four-session winning streak
Markets

Related Articles

JSE faces positive Asian markets on Thursday after US inflation print

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE snaps four-session winning streak

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.