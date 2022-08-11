Gold falls as Fed indicates further rate hikes

Physical oil prices have fallen internationally, reflecting easing concerns over Russian-led supply disruptions and worries of a global economic slowdown
The government must get off its ideological perch, harness the goodwill shown during the pandemic and work with business to improve the nation’s health
Ramaphosa gave the Special Investigating Unit the green light to investigate allegations against the two boards earlier in August
The party has decided there should not be a cooling-off period as provided for in the Electoral Amendment Bill
Evraz is under sanctions by the UK and EU after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
The improved sentiment is a result of increased merchandise export and import volumes and more new vehicles sold, Sacci report says
Emergence from EU’s enhanced surveillance framework will allow the country greater freedom in making economic policy
Fiery hooker comes in as coach Jacques Nienaber reshuffles front row for All Blacks showdown
It’s time to talk about the safety of in-car tech that takes a driver's attention off the road
Bengaluru — Gold prices fell on Thursday, as the US dollar and treasury yields rebounded after comments by Federal Reserve officials pointed towards further interest rate hikes, despite signs of slowing inflation in the world’s largest economy.
Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,786.17 per ounce, as of 4.22am GMT, after hitting its highest since July 5 at $1,807.79 on Wednesday. US gold futures dipped 0.6% to $1,802.10.
“Following US inflation numbers, the dollar sold off very sharply and yields also dropped, but by the end of the day, the bond yields came back up and the dollar is slightly stronger now, which is hurting gold,” said Edward Meir, an analyst with ED&F Man Capital Markets. “Also, Fed officials said they still need to raise rates, which are bearish for gold. We could see a pullback in gold prices in the short-term towards $1,780.”
The dollar regained some footing to trade up 0.2% at 105.420, after falling to its lowest since June 29 at 104.630 on Wednesday.
Benchmark US 10-year treasury yields also rebounded to 2.7910%.
Data showed US consumer prices did not rise in July due to a sharp drop in the cost of petrol, lifting hopes that the Fed would be less aggressive on its tightening plans going forward. However, Fed policymakers noted that they would continue to tighten monetary policy until price pressures were fully broken. Gold is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates, as these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
On the technical front, spot gold may test a support zone of $1,767-$1,773 per ounce, a break below which could open the way towards $1,756, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.5% to $20.46 per ounce, platinum rose 0.3% to $944.27, and palladium gained 0.2% to $2,244.35.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Gold falls as Fed indicates further rate hikes
Federal Reserve policymakers will continue to tighten monetary policy until price pressures are fully broken, hurting bullion
Bengaluru — Gold prices fell on Thursday, as the US dollar and treasury yields rebounded after comments by Federal Reserve officials pointed towards further interest rate hikes, despite signs of slowing inflation in the world’s largest economy.
Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,786.17 per ounce, as of 4.22am GMT, after hitting its highest since July 5 at $1,807.79 on Wednesday. US gold futures dipped 0.6% to $1,802.10.
“Following US inflation numbers, the dollar sold off very sharply and yields also dropped, but by the end of the day, the bond yields came back up and the dollar is slightly stronger now, which is hurting gold,” said Edward Meir, an analyst with ED&F Man Capital Markets. “Also, Fed officials said they still need to raise rates, which are bearish for gold. We could see a pullback in gold prices in the short-term towards $1,780.”
The dollar regained some footing to trade up 0.2% at 105.420, after falling to its lowest since June 29 at 104.630 on Wednesday.
Benchmark US 10-year treasury yields also rebounded to 2.7910%.
Data showed US consumer prices did not rise in July due to a sharp drop in the cost of petrol, lifting hopes that the Fed would be less aggressive on its tightening plans going forward. However, Fed policymakers noted that they would continue to tighten monetary policy until price pressures were fully broken. Gold is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates, as these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
On the technical front, spot gold may test a support zone of $1,767-$1,773 per ounce, a break below which could open the way towards $1,756, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.5% to $20.46 per ounce, platinum rose 0.3% to $944.27, and palladium gained 0.2% to $2,244.35.
Reuters
Gold nears one-month high as investors await US inflation data
Gold steadies at one-month peak
Gold rises as US yields soften and markets eye upcoming jobs report
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.