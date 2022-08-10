×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Relief over US inflation drives rand up the most since 2017

Below-forecast US inflation data prompts bets that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of hikes, boosting emerging market currencies

BL Premium
10 August 2022 - 19:08 Andries Mahlangu
UPDATED 10 August 2022 - 23:11

The rand featured on the gainers’ list of emerging-market currencies on Wednesday, strengthening by its biggest margin since mid-December 2017 after below-forecast US inflation data prompted bets that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of interest rate hikes.

Underlying inflation was unchanged last month after advancing 1.3% in June, the US labour department said in a closely watched report. The report shows underlying inflation pressures remain elevated as the Federal Reserve mulls another supersized interest rate hike in September. The reading was the largest month-on-month deceleration of price increases since 1973 and followed a drop of about 20% in the cost of petrol...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.