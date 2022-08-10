×

Rand jumps most since 2017 on upbeat Fed rates outlook

Below-forecast US inflation data prompts bets that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of hikes, boosting emerging market currencies

10 August 2022 - 19:08 Andries Mahlangu

The rand featured on the gainers’ list of emerging market currencies on Wednesday, strengthening by its biggest margin since mid-December 2017 after below-forecast US inflation data prompted bets that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of interest rate hikes.  

Underlying inflation remained unchanged last month after advancing 1.3% in June, the US  labour department said in a closely watched report. The report shows underlying inflation pressures remain elevated as the Federal Reserve mulls another supersized interest rate hike in September...

