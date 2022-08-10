×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE snaps four-session winning streak

All share closes down but rand benefits from US inflation data

BL Premium
10 August 2022 - 20:01 Andries Mahlangu

The JSE ended weaker on Wednesday, ending a four-session winning streak that had catapulted the all share index to its highest closing level since early June.

The all share finished 0.74% down at 69,744.90 points, dragged lower mainly by miners and a handful of big industrial stocks...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.