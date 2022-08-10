×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Gold nears one-month high as investors await US inflation data

The dollar index weakened 0.1% against its rivals, making bullion less expensive for other currency holders

10 August 2022 - 07:46 Brijesh Patel
Picture: 123RF/RONNARONG THANUTHATTAPHONG
Picture: 123RF/RONNARONG THANUTHATTAPHONG

Bengaluru — Gold prices hovered on Wednesday near their highest level in more than a month, supported by a weaker dollar with investors awaiting US inflation data, which is expected to influence the pace of Federal Reserve rate hikes.

Spot gold held its ground at $1,793.39 per ounce as of 3.18am GMT, after hitting its highest since July 5 at $1,800.29 on Tuesday. US gold futures were down 0.1% at $1,810.

The dollar index weakened 0.1% against its rivals, making gold less expensive for other currency holders.

“Clearly the focus is on US inflation data. Also, what’s really important is that where prices are currently trading with $1,800 being the very important level here,” said Ilya Spivak, a currency strategist at DailyFX. “If inflation numbers come in stronger than expected, after last week’s solid jobs report, we could see some rate-cut expectations for next year leave the forecast, which would be gold negative.”

Economists polled by Reuters expect US annual inflation to have eased to 8.7% last month from 9.1% in June. Core inflation is expected at 0.5% month-on-month . The data is due at 12.30pm GMT. The Fed hiked rates by 75 basis points (bps) each in June and July to rein in soaring inflation.

Though gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, higher US interest rates dull non-yielding bullion’s appeal. Fed funds futures traders are now pricing for a 67.5% chance of another 75 bps rate increase at the US central bank’s next policy meeting in September.

“Central banks have warned that further rate hikes will be required to tame persistently high inflation. Investors expect July’s consumer price index (CPI) to cool a bit,” ANZ analysts said in a note. “However, strong wage growth and higher labour costs could undermine this.”

Spot silver eased 0.2% to $20.47 per ounce, platinum fell 0.4% to $930.14 and palladium edged 0.1% higher to $2,217.40.

Reuters

Gold steadies at one-month peak

A retreat in Treasury yields and growing recession fears boost safe-haven demand
Markets
5 days ago

Gold rises as US yields soften and markets eye upcoming jobs report

A buoyant dollar kept a lid on the metal’s advance
Markets
6 days ago

Gold hits a four-week high

Metal prices extend winning streak to fifth session
Markets
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Oil holds on to biggest gains in more than a week
Markets
2.
JSE faces weaker Asian markets on Wednesday ahead ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand firmer, with investors’ ...
Markets
4.
Oil slips on rising US crude supplies
Markets
5.
Gold nears one-month high as investors await US ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.