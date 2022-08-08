×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Oil holds on to biggest gains in more than a week

09 August 2022 - 07:46 Bloomberg News
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Oil held its biggest gain in more than a week as investors monitor US-Iran nuclear talks and the outlook for demand amid an economic slowdown. 

West Texas Intermediate futures were little changed after Monday’s 2% rally saw some bullish sentiment return after a recent rout. Uncertainty about Iranian supply aided crude’s drift higher with a conclusion to the long-running nuclear talks edging nearer after European Union (EU) diplomats presented the US and Iran with a final draft accord to revive the 2015 deal. 

Futures remain less than $5 above a six-month low and thin volumes are likely to keep prices volatile. Crude may continue to weaken before rallying in winter as the US winds down releases from strategic stockpiles and an EU embargo on Russian supplies takes effect, Energy Aspects said Monday. 

“Oil’s risk is skewed to the downside with both macro and fundamentals showing weakness,” said Gao Jian, a Shandong-based analyst with Zhaojin Futures Co. Time spreads and refining margins are among the bearish signals, while the return of Iranian oil would also push prices lower, he added. 

Oil has been buffeted by volatile trading in recent months as concerns about a global slowdown hurt demand and offset signals that physical supply is still tight. Traders will be keeping a close eye on consumption, with data over the weekend showing China’s crude imports rose in July from the lowest in four years, while falling US retail gasoline prices may stimulate increased driving.

While oil markets remain in backwardation — a bullish pricing pattern — key differentials have narrowed, suggesting an easing of tightness. Brent’s prompt spread, the difference between its two nearest contracts, was $1.53 a barrel on Tuesday, down from $1.90 a week earlier.

Oil held its biggest gain in more than a week as investors monitor US-Iran nuclear talks and the outlook for demand amid an economic slowdown. Graphic: BLOOMBERG
Oil held its biggest gain in more than a week as investors monitor US-Iran nuclear talks and the outlook for demand amid an economic slowdown. Graphic: BLOOMBERG

A deluge of market commentary this week may offer further direction, with the Energy Information Administration set to issue its short-term outlook later on Tuesday. Monthly snapshots from producer group Opec and the International Energy Agency will follow on Thursday.

Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Putin bans oil companies, banks from exiting Russia

International companies have been pulling out of Russia on the concern of being seen as supporting the Russian economy during the war in Ukraine
News
1 day ago

Oil lingers near multi-month lows on demand worries

Lingering concerns about demand weakening on the back of a darkened economic outlook outweighed some positive economic data from China and the US
Markets
1 day ago

Huge fire at Cuban fuel depot likely to worsen the communist nation’s power crisis

Cuban officials are accepting international support in their fight to contain a massive fire at a fuel depot that has left at least 77 injured, 17 ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand firmer, with investors’ ...
Markets
2.
Oil prices rise on fears of tighter supply
Markets
3.
Kenyan Shilling slides to record low against ...
Markets
4.
Oil lingers near multi-month lows on demand ...
Markets
5.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Monday as risks ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.