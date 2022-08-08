×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Kenyan Shilling slides to record low against dollar on eve of elections

Dollar supply has dried up ahead of Tuesday’s election in the east African nation

08 August 2022 - 13:14 Eric Ombok
Commercial high-rise office buildings in Nairobi, Kenya. Picture: BLOOMBERG/FREDRIK LERNERYD
Commercial high-rise office buildings in Nairobi, Kenya. Picture: BLOOMBERG/FREDRIK LERNERYD

Kenya’s shilling slid to a record low against the dollar, widening its fall since the start of the year to 5.7%, as greenback supply dries up ahead of elections scheduled for Tuesday and amid rising demand for key imports.

The currency of East Africa’s largest economy weakened to an all-time low of 119.68 per dollar, after falling for the 14th consecutive month in July, with the longest stretch of 30-day losses on record. It recouped some losses to trade at 119.17 shillings by 1pm in Nairobi.

“We expect the local currency to continue to remain under pressure due to the increasing dollar demand as global oil prices remain elevated on the back of higher import bill and reduced dollar inflows from key export-earning sectors,” according to Nairobi-based brokerage AIB-AXYS Africa. 

Kenya’s biggest source of foreign currency is remittances by citizens living outside its borders. Inflows in the first half rose 17% to $2.04bn (R34bn) from a year earlier, according to central bank data. 

Kenya’s shilling slid to a record low against the dollar, widening its fall since the start of the year to 5.7%, as greenback supply dries up ahead of elections scheduled for Tuesday and amid rising demand for key imports. Graphic: BLOOMBERG
Kenya’s shilling slid to a record low against the dollar, widening its fall since the start of the year to 5.7%, as greenback supply dries up ahead of elections scheduled for Tuesday and amid rising demand for key imports. Graphic: BLOOMBERG

Farm produce and tourism are the second- and third-biggest contributors of foreign exchange respectively. Agricultural export earnings dropped 17% in the first quarter from a year earlier, according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, while tourism income will likely slow this year, according to central bank estimations. 

Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Zambia’s maize decline won’t cause a shortage in the region

African countries should review their limits on growing and importing genetically modified maize.
Opinion
2 hours ago

Kenya’s presidential hopefuls ramp up pledges to address spiralling cost of living

A ‘Hustler Fund’ and ‘Babacare’ are two initiatives touted by the candidates ahead of next week’s election
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Monday as risks ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand breaks two-day winning streak ...
Markets
3.
Oil prices rise on fears of tighter supply
Markets
4.
Gold steadies at one-month peak
Markets
5.
Equities slip slightly on Friday but still set ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.