×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Monday as risks simmer

Markets remain concerned about the prospect of recession in the US and geopolitical risks with China

08 August 2022 - 07:09 Karl Gernetzky
An employee passes share price information displayed on an electronic ticker board inside the London Stock Exchange Group’s offices in London, the UK. Picture: BLOOMBERG VIA GETTY IMAGES/LUKE MACGREGOR
An employee passes share price information displayed on an electronic ticker board inside the London Stock Exchange Group’s offices in London, the UK. Picture: BLOOMBERG VIA GETTY IMAGES/LUKE MACGREGOR

The JSE looks set to start to mixed Asian markets on Monday morning, with investors still digesting last week’s developments.

US nonfarm payrolls surprised the market by showing unemployment dipped to 3.5% in July from 3.6%, indicating that further hefty interest rate hikes may be required to get inflation under control in the world’s largest economy.

US consumer inflation numbers for July are due on Wednesday, and are expected to show a deceleration from June’s 9.1%, which was hotter than expected.

Some attention also remains on Taiwan, amid signs that Chinese military drills around the island may continue. China launched exercises in the wake of a high-profile visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei, and while they were meant to end at the weekend, Bloomberg cited Chinese media reports saying they will continue until August 15.

In morning trade the Shanghai Composite was up 0.19% and Japan’s Nikkei was 0.24% firmer, while the Hang Seng had fallen 0.74%.

Tencent, influential to the JSE due to the Naspers stable, had fallen 2.08%.

Gold was little changed at $1,733.11/oz, while platinum had fallen 0.63% to $920.10. Brent crude had gained 2.16% to $95.61 a barrel.

The rand was flat at R16.77/$.

The local corporate and economic calendars are bare on Monday, while trade may be further subdued by Tuesday’s public holiday.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Gold steadies at one-month peak

A retreat in Treasury yields and growing recession fears boost safe-haven demand
Markets
2 days ago

Equities slip slightly on Friday but still set for weekly gain

European stocks have recovered to near two-month highs this week
Markets
2 days ago

Oil prices rise on fears of tighter supply

Prices have come under pressure this week as the market fretted over the impact of inflation on economic growth and demand
Markets
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand breaks two-day winning streak ...
Markets
2.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Monday as risks ...
Markets
3.
Gold steadies at one-month peak
Markets
4.
Oil inches up amid supply shortage and demand ...
Markets
5.
Oil prices rise on fears of tighter supply
Markets

Related Articles

MARKET WRAP: Rand breaks two-day winning streak on strong US jobs report

Markets

Equities slip slightly on Friday but still set for weekly gain

Markets

Oil prices rise on fears of tighter supply

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.