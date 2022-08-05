Oil prices rise on fears of tighter supply

Prices have come under pressure this week as the market fretted over the impact of inflation on economic growth and demand
Liz Truss’ campaign team complains the Bank of England was too slow in tackling inflation last year
This will allow Botswana to access SA ports more efficiently
Zikalala failed to make it onto the PEC elected at the ANC provincial conference in July
Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company and ADQ are said to be among those considering committing funds to the Volkswagen AG unit’s listing
The drop in June’s electricity production sends a pitiable message to investors when Africa's most industrialised economy experiences outages of between six and 12 hours a day
Imported models keep the brand afloat while its flooded factory is repaired, and Chery delivers a surprise
Russian foreign minister says President Vladimir Putin and President Joe Biden had previously agreed on a diplomatic channel that should be used to discuss potential prisoner exchanges
Phiwokuhle Mnguni makes SA history with women’s boxing medal
SA’s Lara van Niekerk and Tatjana Schoenmaker take gold and silver at the Commonwealth Games, chaos erupts in Tembisa, Nancy Pelosi inflames tensions with China, Kagiso residents target illegal ...
London — Oil prices rose slightly on Friday, bouncing off their lowest levels since February, as concern over supply shortages was countered by expected declines in fuel demand.
Brent crude rose 39c, or 0.4%, to $94.51 a barrel by 09.00 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 27c, or 0.3%, at $88.81.
Prices have come under pressure this week as the market fretted over the impact of inflation on economic growth and demand, but signs of tight supply kept a floor under prices.
The Opec+ producer group agreed this week to raise its oil output goal by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) in September, but this was one of the smallest increases since such quotas were introduced in 1982, Opec data shows.
“Opec’s meagre supply hike highlights the limited capacity the market has to handle further shortages,” ANZ Research analysts said.
The global crude oil markets remained firmly in backwardation, where prompt prices are higher than those in future months, indicating relatively tight supplies.
Supply concerns are expected to ratchet up closer to winter, with sanctions banning seaborne imports of Russian crude and oil products set to take effect on December 5.
“With the EU halting seaborne Russian imports, there is a key question of whether Middle Eastern producers will reroute their barrels to Europe to backfill the void,” said RBC analyst Michael Tran.
“How this Russian oil sanctions policy shakes out will be one of the most consequential matters to watch for the remainder of the year.”
For now, signs of an economic slowdown capped price recovery. Recession worries have intensified since the Bank of England’s warning of a drawn-out downturn after it raised interest rates by the most since 1995.
“If commodities are not pricing in an imminent economic recession, they might be preparing for a 'stagflation' era when the unemployment rate starts picking up and inflation stays high,” said CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng.Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil prices rise on fears of tighter supply
Prices have come under pressure this week as the market fretted over the impact of inflation on economic growth and demand
London — Oil prices rose slightly on Friday, bouncing off their lowest levels since February, as concern over supply shortages was countered by expected declines in fuel demand.
Brent crude rose 39c, or 0.4%, to $94.51 a barrel by 09.00 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 27c, or 0.3%, at $88.81.
Prices have come under pressure this week as the market fretted over the impact of inflation on economic growth and demand, but signs of tight supply kept a floor under prices.
The Opec+ producer group agreed this week to raise its oil output goal by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) in September, but this was one of the smallest increases since such quotas were introduced in 1982, Opec data shows.
“Opec’s meagre supply hike highlights the limited capacity the market has to handle further shortages,” ANZ Research analysts said.
The global crude oil markets remained firmly in backwardation, where prompt prices are higher than those in future months, indicating relatively tight supplies.
Supply concerns are expected to ratchet up closer to winter, with sanctions banning seaborne imports of Russian crude and oil products set to take effect on December 5.
“With the EU halting seaborne Russian imports, there is a key question of whether Middle Eastern producers will reroute their barrels to Europe to backfill the void,” said RBC analyst Michael Tran.
“How this Russian oil sanctions policy shakes out will be one of the most consequential matters to watch for the remainder of the year.”
For now, signs of an economic slowdown capped price recovery. Recession worries have intensified since the Bank of England’s warning of a drawn-out downturn after it raised interest rates by the most since 1995.
“If commodities are not pricing in an imminent economic recession, they might be preparing for a 'stagflation' era when the unemployment rate starts picking up and inflation stays high,” said CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng.
Reuters
Equities slip slightly on Friday but still set for weekly gain
Market data — August 4 2022
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Oil dips ahead of Opec+ supply meeting
Oil prices largely still after big moves on Wednesday
Supply concerns boost oil prices after multi-month lows
Oil inches up amid supply shortage and demand concerns
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.