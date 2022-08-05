MARKET WRAP: Rand breaks two-day winning streak on strong US jobs report

JSE ends the week firmer amid mixed international peers
There is a high correlation between declining consumer confidence and the rising appearance of ‘recession’ on Google
Transnet, Telkom and Eskom estimate that thieves and vandals cost them a total of R7bn a year due to metal theft
Zikalala failed to make it onto the PEC elected at the ANC provincial conference in July
Business Day TV speaks to Caroline Cremen from AdviceWorx and Ricus Reeders from PSG Ruimsig
The drop in June’s electricity production sends a pitiable message to investors when Africa's most industrialised economy experiences outages of between six and 12 hours a day
Workers will strike from August 21 to 29 after the Felixstowe Dock and Railway Company failed to increase its 7% wage increase offer
Phiwokuhle Mnguni makes SA history with women’s boxing medal
The vehicle is available in a single model boasting top features, enhanced mechanicals and a refined drive
The rand broke a two-day winning streak on Friday, after the US July jobs report came in strongerthanexpected, showing a strong labour market that will likely lead to more interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
The US labour market added 528,000 jobs in July, beating a market estimate for a 258,000 increase. Job growth was expected to slow as the Fed continues to hike interest rates to tame surging inflation, but this report shows a labour market still running hot. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MARKET WRAP: Rand breaks two-day winning streak on strong US jobs report
JSE ends the week firmer amid mixed international peers
The rand broke a two-day winning streak on Friday, after the US July jobs report came in strongerthanexpected, showing a strong labour market that will likely lead to more interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
The US labour market added 528,000 jobs in July, beating a market estimate for a 258,000 increase. Job growth was expected to slow as the Fed continues to hike interest rates to tame surging inflation, but this report shows a labour market still running hot. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.