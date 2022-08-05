×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

JSE faces subdued Asian markets ahead of US jobs numbers

Markets expect the employers in the world’s largest economy to have added 250,000 jobs in July

05 August 2022 - 07:22 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

The JSE looks set to start to higher, albeit mostly subdued, Asian markets on Friday morning, with all eyes on US nonfarm payrolls later.  

Economists expect the US to have added 250,000 jobs in July, keeping unemployment steady at 3.6%, but any significant deviation may spark volatility.

This gauge of the health of the labour market in the world’s largest economy will be even more closely watched than usual, given the US Federal Reserve has made clear its future interest rate moves will be data dependent.

“A weak US non-farm payrolls [later on Thursday] will give ammunition to the riders of the apocalypse if labour market weakness is finally seeping through in tier-1 data,” said Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley in a note. The release is due 2.30pm SA time.

In morning trade the Shanghai Composite was up 0.28% and Japan’s Nikkei 0.82%, while the Hang Seng was flat.

Tencent, influential to the JSE due to Naspers, had fallen 1.47%.

Gold was flat at $1,791.50/oz while platinum had firmed 1.31% to $937.50. Brent crude had risen 0.95% to $94.45 a barrel, slipping 3.55% on Thursday, with analyst citing a deteriorating demand picture.

The rand was unchanged at R16.60/$.

AngloGold Ashanti is due to release its half-year results to end-June later, though the precious metals group has not released a recent trading update.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

MARKET WRAP: JSE slightly firmer as investors look to US jobs report

Industrial metals lead gains as investors await the latest US data for clues on a potential recession
Markets
11 hours ago

WATCH: Bitcoin posts double digit gains in July

Business Day TV speaks to Marius Reitz from Luno
Markets
10 hours ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV spoke to Caroline Cremen from AdviceWorx
Markets
10 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Oil prices largely still after big moves on ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as US economic data lifts ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slightly firmer as investors ...
Markets
4.
Supply concerns boost oil prices after ...
Markets
5.
Rand hits six-week high following buoyant trade ...
Markets

Related Articles

WATCH: Bitcoin posts double digit gains in July

Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE slightly firmer as investors look to US jobs report

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

Market data — August 4 2022

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.