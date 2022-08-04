Business Day TV spoke to Caroline Cremen from AdviceWorx
The company has yet to acknowledge its role in SA’s state capture during the Zuma years
Baldwin Neshunzhi says former spy boss’s call surprised him as public protector did not complain to him about his work
Current parties are unable to change enough to regain the public’s trust, says member of 20 years
Business Day TV speaks to senior banks analyst at Intellidex, Nolwandle Mthombeni
The drop in June’s electricity production sends a pitiable message to investors when Africa's most industrialised economy experiences outages of between six and 12 hours a day
Imported models keep the brand afloat while its flooded factory is repaired, and Chery delivers a surprise
The results reflect growing acrimony towards President Macky Sall amid rising food and fuel costs
Phiwokuhle Mnguni makes SA history with women’s boxing medal
The Kenyan-made bike has a starting price of just R25,000 and no fuel costs
The JSE was marginally firmer amid mixed global markets on Thursday, as investors set their eyes on new economic data on the US labour market that will give further information about a potential recession in that country.
The market built on Wednesday’s robust gains earlier before pulling back as investors digested a number of risk factors including geopolitical tension after US House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, aggressive monetary tightening by central banks as inflation runs high and a recession in the US...
MARKET WRAP: JSE slightly firmer as investors look to US jobs report
Industrial metals lead gains as investors await the latest US data for clues on a potential recession
