Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The company has yet to acknowledge its role in SA’s state capture during the Zuma years
Baldwin Neshunzhi says former spy boss’s call surprised him as public protector did not complain to him about his work
Current parties are unable to change enough to regain the public’s trust, says member of 20 years
Lender expects headline profit to rise as much as 32% in the six months to end-June
The drop in June’s electricity production sends a pitiable message to investors when Africa's most industrialised economy experiences outages of between six and 12 hours a day
Imported models keep the brand afloat while its flooded factory is repaired, and Chery delivers a surprise
The results reflect growing acrimony towards President Macky Sall amid rising food and fuel costs
Phiwokuhle Mnguni makes SA history with women’s boxing medal
The Kenyan-made bike has a starting price of just R25,000 and no fuel costs
Bonds
Fairbairn
Fuel prices
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Market data — August 4 2022
Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Bonds
Fairbairn
Fuel prices
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.