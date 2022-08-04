×

Markets

JSE firmer on positive US corporate earnings and economic data

However, investors will track the geopolitical risks resulting from the growing China-Taiwan tensions, as well as any signals of a Fed rate hike

04 August 2022 - 12:32 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was firmer on Thursday morning, along with its global peers, as positive corporate earnings and robust economic data in the US supported sentiment.

Investors warmed to earnings from Moderna and PayPal, as well as surprise US service-sector growth...

