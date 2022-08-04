×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

JSE faces positive Asian markets on Thursday as Taiwan jitters recede

04 August 2022 - 07:43 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA
Picture: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

The JSE faces mostly positive Asian markets on Thursday morning, with sentiment boosted by some positive US economic data, while concerns over US House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan are fading.

Pelosi’s visit on Wednesday was the highest-profile visit to the country since her predecessor, Newt Gingrich, visited in 1997, raising the prospect of worsening tension between China and the US.

China is expected to begin military exercises on Thursday, but “a few hours on from Nancy Pelosi leaving Taiwan and markets have almost forgotten she ever came”, National Australia Bank head of foreign exchange strategy Ray Attrill said in a note.

Markets were also digesting US data that showed a better than expected pickup in manufacturing activity in July.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones added almost 1.3% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq almost 2.6%.

Market attention on Thursday will be on the Bank of England policy announcement later, with a 50-basis-point hike expected.

In early trade on Thursday, the Hang Seng was up 1.37%, Japan’s Nikkei 0.58% and the Shanghai Composite 0.15%.

Tencent, which influences the JSE via the Naspers stable, had gained 2.25%.

Gold was 0.42% higher at $1,771.67/oz, while platinum had added 0.11% to $846.40. Brent crude was little changed at $96.99 a barrel.

The rand was 0.26% firmer at R16.74/$.

Paper and packaging group Sappi is due to provide an update on the three months to end-June later, its third quarter, and the group has recently reported buoyant profit growth as it benefits from a tight market.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as US economic data lifts sentiment

Investors cheer better-than-expected figures from the manufacturing sector
Markets
12 hours ago

Market data — August 3 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Markets
9 hours ago

Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan sends jitters through world markets

Meanwhile, traders expect a 43% chance that the US Fed will increase rates by another 75 bps at its September meeting
Markets
19 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as US economic data lifts ...
Markets
2.
JSE firmer as investors mull hawkish Fed comments
Markets
3.
Market data — August 1 2022
Markets
4.
Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan sends jitters ...
Markets
5.
Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan, and global markets ...
Markets

Related Articles

Oil dips ahead of Opec+ supply meeting

Markets

JSE firmer as investors mull hawkish Fed comments

Markets

Asian shares firm despite fall on Wall Street

Markets

Gold gallops higher amid softer dollar and geopolitical tension

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.