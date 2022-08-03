×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as US economic data lifts sentiment

Investors cheer better-than-expected figures from the manufacturing sector

BL Premium
03 August 2022 - 19:38 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE tracked firmer US and European markets on Wednesday as investors cheered better-than-expected economic data in the US, helping to ease fear that recession is inevitable.

Global stocks gained, with the JSE all share rising more than 1% in intraday trade after the US Institute of Supply Management (ISM) nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) showed a surprise rebound...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.