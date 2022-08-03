×

Markets

JSE firmer as investors mull hawkish Fed comments

Anxiety over US-China tension has eased slightly, though hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve officials may keep the mood cautious

03 August 2022 - 11:58 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, while its global peers were mixed as anxiety over US-China tension eased a little, while hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve officials may keep the mood cautious.

Fed officials pushed back against a narrative in the financial markets over the past week that policymakers expect to pivot away from tightening amid evidence of a turn in the economy. San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly said the central bank was completely united to get inflation down, while Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester said she wants to see “very compelling evidence” that month-to-month price increases are moderating. ..

