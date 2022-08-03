Gold gallops higher amid softer dollar and geopolitical tension

A pullback in the dollar and China-US tension helps to counter pressure from a rise in US treasury yields after hawkish Fed comments
The telecom operator’s quarterly update suggests it will soon see no other way out
Private hospitals can train more students but is bridled by council, delegates told
President says perceptions that the step-aside rule is being applied inconsistently must be addressed
Higher interest rates and new lines of business, such as advisory services, helped lift profit 28% in the JSE's half year to end-June
Despite setbacks such as the economic downturn and the pandemic, there is still positive sentiment that the construction industry might be on the road to recovery
The elites are recognising there is no way the party can restore itself and that we would be better off if true disaster struck
Mukhtar Robow, who split from the al-Qaeda-linked group nearly a decade ago, was released from detention a day before the announcement
Teenager Van Niekerk’s other triumph is she now joins an elite group of SA swimmers to have won two golds at a single Games
A rebound in bookings as Covid-19 restrictions ease has overwhelmed even the largest names
Bengaluru — Gold prices rose on Wednesday as a pullback in the dollar and China-US tension helped to counter pressure from a rise in US treasury yields after hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials on interest rate hikes.
Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,766.59/oz, at 3.09am GMT. On Tuesday, bullion rose to an almost one-month high of $1,787.79 before closing down 0.6% on the day.
US gold futures slipped 0.5% to $1,780.80/oz. The dollar fell 0.2% against its rivals after rising 0.8% overnight, making greenback-denominated gold less expensive for other currency holders.
“Gold tested resistance around $1,785/oz-$1,790/oz level overnight and got rejected ... Also, the markets have become a little bit more sceptical about reversal of tightening from the Fed,” said Ilya Spivak, a currency strategist at DailyFX. “We also need to keep an eye on the Taiwan situation now, at times of geopolitical concerns gold does tend to find a bit of an appeal,” he added.
A trio of Fed policymakers signalled on Tuesday that there would be no let up in the tightening campaign aimed at taming the highest inflation since the 1980s, even though it will take rates to a level that will more significantly curb economic activity.
These remarks lifted benchmark US 10-year treasury yields to 2.774% overnight and were about 2.71% in Asian session.
Though gold is considered a hedge against inflation, rising US interest rates reduce the appeal of non-yielding bullion. Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.3% to 1,002.97 tonnes on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi addressed Taiwan’s parliament on Wednesday and was due to meet its president as well as human rights activists during a visit to the island that has infuriated Beijing.
Spot silver fell 0.2% to $19.91/oz, platinum gained 0.2% at $895.52, and palladium rose 1.2% to $2,087.66.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Gold gallops higher amid softer dollar and geopolitical tension
A pullback in the dollar and China-US tension helps to counter pressure from a rise in US treasury yields after hawkish Fed comments
Bengaluru — Gold prices rose on Wednesday as a pullback in the dollar and China-US tension helped to counter pressure from a rise in US treasury yields after hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials on interest rate hikes.
Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,766.59/oz, at 3.09am GMT. On Tuesday, bullion rose to an almost one-month high of $1,787.79 before closing down 0.6% on the day.
US gold futures slipped 0.5% to $1,780.80/oz. The dollar fell 0.2% against its rivals after rising 0.8% overnight, making greenback-denominated gold less expensive for other currency holders.
“Gold tested resistance around $1,785/oz-$1,790/oz level overnight and got rejected ... Also, the markets have become a little bit more sceptical about reversal of tightening from the Fed,” said Ilya Spivak, a currency strategist at DailyFX. “We also need to keep an eye on the Taiwan situation now, at times of geopolitical concerns gold does tend to find a bit of an appeal,” he added.
A trio of Fed policymakers signalled on Tuesday that there would be no let up in the tightening campaign aimed at taming the highest inflation since the 1980s, even though it will take rates to a level that will more significantly curb economic activity.
These remarks lifted benchmark US 10-year treasury yields to 2.774% overnight and were about 2.71% in Asian session.
Though gold is considered a hedge against inflation, rising US interest rates reduce the appeal of non-yielding bullion. Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.3% to 1,002.97 tonnes on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi addressed Taiwan’s parliament on Wednesday and was due to meet its president as well as human rights activists during a visit to the island that has infuriated Beijing.
Spot silver fell 0.2% to $19.91/oz, platinum gained 0.2% at $895.52, and palladium rose 1.2% to $2,087.66.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.