Oil slips on anticipated global manufacturing downturn

Investors are seeking safer assets after China threatened repercussions if Pelosi visits the self-ruled nation that Beijing claims as its territory
If the Employment Equity Amendment Bill becomes law, it is likely to lead to a great deal of litigation
Ipid will probe the conduct of police officers involved in the theft, while the Hawks will investigate claims of defeating the ends of justice and kidnapping
President says perceptions that the step-aside rule is being applied inconsistently must be addressed
Comfort can be drawn from both Shoprite and Pick n Pay updates, while Woolworths must be wondering what it can do to retrieve lost market share
Business Day TV speaks to Miyelani Maluleke, senior economist at Absa
The elites are recognising there is no way the party can restore itself and that we would be better off if true disaster struck
The 71-year-old moved to an upscale Kabul neighbourhood after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 2021
CEO Greg Norman chides PGA Tour as ‘monopoly’ some of whose sponsors have Saudi clients
Wherever possible, panel beaters will repair rather than replace parts
London — Oil slipped on Tuesday as investors absorbed a bleak outlook for fuel demand with data pointing to a global manufacturing downturn just as Opec+ producers meet this week to decide whether to increase supply.
Surveys showed on Monday that factories across the US, Europe and Asia struggled for momentum in July as lagging global demand and China’s strict Covid-19 restrictions slowed production.
"These readings did nothing to mitigate the fears of recession," said Tamas Varga at oil broker PVM.
Brent crude was down $1.40, or 1.4%, to $98.63 a barrel by 8.17am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $1.00, or 1.1%, to $92.89.
Oil soared earlier in 2022, with Brent in March coming close to its all-time high of $147 a barrel after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine added to supply concerns. Concerns about slowing growth have since eclipsed tight supply.
"The upward momentum of oil prices has been gradually fading," analysts at Haitong Futures said. "Once the supply-and-demand situation shows any sign of further deterioration, oil is likely to lead the decline among commodities."
In focus this week is a meeting on Wednesday between the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and allies including Russia, together known as Opec+, to decide whether to increase output in September.
Two of eight Opec+ sources told Reuters that a modest increase for September would be discussed, while the rest said producers are likely to hold output steady.
Also coming into view is the latest weekly reading on US inventories. Analysts expect a decline in crude and gasoline stocks. This week’s first report is due at 8.30pm GMT from the American Petroleum Institute (API).
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil slips on anticipated global manufacturing downturn
Lagging global demand and China’s strict Covid-19 restrictions slowed production in factories across the US, Europe and Asia
London — Oil slipped on Tuesday as investors absorbed a bleak outlook for fuel demand with data pointing to a global manufacturing downturn just as Opec+ producers meet this week to decide whether to increase supply.
Surveys showed on Monday that factories across the US, Europe and Asia struggled for momentum in July as lagging global demand and China’s strict Covid-19 restrictions slowed production.
"These readings did nothing to mitigate the fears of recession," said Tamas Varga at oil broker PVM.
Brent crude was down $1.40, or 1.4%, to $98.63 a barrel by 8.17am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $1.00, or 1.1%, to $92.89.
Oil soared earlier in 2022, with Brent in March coming close to its all-time high of $147 a barrel after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine added to supply concerns. Concerns about slowing growth have since eclipsed tight supply.
"The upward momentum of oil prices has been gradually fading," analysts at Haitong Futures said. "Once the supply-and-demand situation shows any sign of further deterioration, oil is likely to lead the decline among commodities."
In focus this week is a meeting on Wednesday between the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and allies including Russia, together known as Opec+, to decide whether to increase output in September.
Two of eight Opec+ sources told Reuters that a modest increase for September would be discussed, while the rest said producers are likely to hold output steady.
Also coming into view is the latest weekly reading on US inventories. Analysts expect a decline in crude and gasoline stocks. This week’s first report is due at 8.30pm GMT from the American Petroleum Institute (API).
Reuters
Oil falls to lowest level in two weeks
Oil prices slip ahead of meetings involving Opec
Oil drops as weak Chinese data signal lower demand
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.