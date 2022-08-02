×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

JSE slips as US-China tension simmers

Investors are watching to see whether US House speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit to Taiwan, which is drawing the ire of China

BL Premium
02 August 2022 - 12:03 Karl Gernetzky

The JSE felt the weight of global market pressure, losing more than 1% on Tuesday morning, with investors monitoring the potential fallout of a visit by US House speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.

The high-profile visit to Taipei is expected to draw a military or economic response from Beijing...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.