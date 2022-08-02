Asian stocks slide as US-Sino tension rises

Pelosi trip to Taiwan adds to fears about risk of China reaction and recession
Bioengineering makes sustainability sustainable
At least four killed as residents protest against electricity cuts and 'high municipal rates'
President says perceptions that the step-aside rule is being applied inconsistently must be addressed
Total sales of R41.3bn for retailer’s half-year to end June 26 are broadly unchanged
Business Day TV speaks to Miyelani Maluleke, senior economist at Absa
The elites are recognising there is no way the party can restore itself and that we would be better off if true disaster struck
This terrorist leader is no more, says US President Joe Biden
Michaela Whitebooi guaranteed at least a silver in judo competition while lawn bowlers head to final
Russia’s war in Ukraine is more about identity politics than Nato expansion
Tokyo — Asia stocks tumbled on Tuesday as jitters about an escalation in Sino-US tension with US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi set to begin a trip to Taiwan, adding to fears about the risk of global recession.
US long-term treasury yields dropped to a four-month low, pulling the US dollar down, amid a bid for safer assets after China threatened repercussions in the event of the visit by Pelosi to the self-ruled island, which China claims as its territory. Crude oil also sank.
Meanwhile, Australian stocks pared declines and the Aussie dollar weakened after the central bank raised the rate by an as-expected 50 basis points, with markets interpreting changes to the accompanying policy statement as dovish.
Japan’s Nikkei slid 1.54%, while Taiwan’s stock index dropped 1.87%.
Chinese blue chips tumbled 2.47% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 2.71%.
However, Australia’s equity benchmark was just 0.23% lower, after an earlier decline of 0.7%
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares retreated 1.33%.
US e-mini stock futures pointed to a 0.44% lower restart for the S&P 500, which stumbled 0.28% overnight.
“We knew from the onset that (Pelosi’s trip) would be a driver of risk-off sentiment in the region,” said Carlos Casanova, the senior Asia economist at Union Bancaire Privee in Hong Kong. “There’s going to be a lot of speculation and uncertainty about what the extent of China’s response will be in the short term.”
The week began with China, Europe and the US reporting weakening factory activity, with that in the US decelerating to its lowest level since August 2020.
That sank crude, with Brent futures edging down to $99.27 a barrel on Tuesday after losing almost $4 overnight. US West Texas Intermediate futures also eased to $93.26, extending Monday’s almost $5 slide.
The benchmark 10-year US treasury yield fell as low as 2.53% in Tokyo trade, the lowest since April 5, amid wagers the slowdown could spur the US Federal Reserve to ease off the policy-tightening pedal. The bonds also benefited from safety-seeking demand before Pelosi’s Taiwan visit.
That helped the US dollar slide as low as ¥130.40 for the first time since June 6. The euro jumped as high as $1.0294, a level not seen since July 5.
The Taiwan dollar slipped to its lowest level in more than two years on the weaker side of 30 per US dollar.
Meanwhile, the Aussie was 0.51% lower at $0.69910, extending a 0.14% retreat after the Reserve Bank of Australia’s policy decision.
It had hit the highest since June 17, at $0.7048, in the previous session but that was after bouncing off a 26-month trough at $0.66825 in the middle of last month.
“The Aussie has been underperforming other major currencies lately given global growth concerns so it really needed a hawkish surprise to reignite its recovery from two-year lows,” said Sean Callow, a currency strategist at Westpac in Sydney.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Asian stocks slide as US-Sino tension rises
Tokyo — Asia stocks tumbled on Tuesday as jitters about an escalation in Sino-US tension with US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi set to begin a trip to Taiwan, adding to fears about the risk of global recession.
US long-term treasury yields dropped to a four-month low, pulling the US dollar down, amid a bid for safer assets after China threatened repercussions in the event of the visit by Pelosi to the self-ruled island, which China claims as its territory. Crude oil also sank.
Meanwhile, Australian stocks pared declines and the Aussie dollar weakened after the central bank raised the rate by an as-expected 50 basis points, with markets interpreting changes to the accompanying policy statement as dovish.
Japan’s Nikkei slid 1.54%, while Taiwan’s stock index dropped 1.87%.
Chinese blue chips tumbled 2.47% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 2.71%.
However, Australia’s equity benchmark was just 0.23% lower, after an earlier decline of 0.7%
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares retreated 1.33%.
US e-mini stock futures pointed to a 0.44% lower restart for the S&P 500, which stumbled 0.28% overnight.
“We knew from the onset that (Pelosi’s trip) would be a driver of risk-off sentiment in the region,” said Carlos Casanova, the senior Asia economist at Union Bancaire Privee in Hong Kong. “There’s going to be a lot of speculation and uncertainty about what the extent of China’s response will be in the short term.”
The week began with China, Europe and the US reporting weakening factory activity, with that in the US decelerating to its lowest level since August 2020.
That sank crude, with Brent futures edging down to $99.27 a barrel on Tuesday after losing almost $4 overnight. US West Texas Intermediate futures also eased to $93.26, extending Monday’s almost $5 slide.
The benchmark 10-year US treasury yield fell as low as 2.53% in Tokyo trade, the lowest since April 5, amid wagers the slowdown could spur the US Federal Reserve to ease off the policy-tightening pedal. The bonds also benefited from safety-seeking demand before Pelosi’s Taiwan visit.
That helped the US dollar slide as low as ¥130.40 for the first time since June 6. The euro jumped as high as $1.0294, a level not seen since July 5.
The Taiwan dollar slipped to its lowest level in more than two years on the weaker side of 30 per US dollar.
Meanwhile, the Aussie was 0.51% lower at $0.69910, extending a 0.14% retreat after the Reserve Bank of Australia’s policy decision.
It had hit the highest since June 17, at $0.7048, in the previous session but that was after bouncing off a 26-month trough at $0.66825 in the middle of last month.
“The Aussie has been underperforming other major currencies lately given global growth concerns so it really needed a hawkish surprise to reignite its recovery from two-year lows,” said Sean Callow, a currency strategist at Westpac in Sydney.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.