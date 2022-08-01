×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Oil prices slip ahead of meetings involving Opec

New Covid-19 lockdowns snuffed out a brief recovery for factory activity in China

01 August 2022 - 14:18 Ahmad Ghaddar
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

London — Oil prices dropped on Monday as weak manufacturing data from China and Japan weighed on the demand outlook while investors braced for this week’s meeting of officials from Opec and other top crude producers on supply adjustments.

Brent crude futures were down $1.42, or 1.4%, at $102.55 a barrel by 10.17am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was down $1.85, or 1.9%, at $96.77.

New Covid-19 lockdowns snuffed out a brief recovery for factory activity in China, the world’s largest crude oil importer. The Caixin/Markit manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) eased to 50.4 in July from 51.7 the previous month, well below analyst expectations, data showed on Monday.

Japanese manufacturing activity expanded at its weakest rate in 10 months in July, data showed on Monday.

“[It]was already facing an uphill challenge, to put it mildly, with regards to its growth target this year and the fact that manufacturing activity is slowing again doesn't bode well,” said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam.

Brent and WTI ended July with second straight monthly losses for the first time since 2020 as soaring inflation and higher interest rates raised fears of a recession that would erode fuel demand.

Analysts in a Reuters poll reduced their forecast for the first time since April, for 2022 average Brent prices to $105.75 a barrel. Their estimate for WTI fell to $101.28.

Oil cartel Opec and allies including Russia, together known as Opec+, meet on Wednesday to decide on September output.

Two of eight Opec+ sources in a Reuters survey said that a modest increase for September would be discussed at the August 3 meeting. The rest said output was likely to be held steady.

The meeting comes after US President Joe Biden visited Saudi Arabia in July.

“While President Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia produced no immediate oil deliverables, we believe that the kingdom will reciprocate by continuing to gradually increase output,” RBC Capital analyst Helima Croft said in a note.

The start of August sees Opec+ having fully unwound record output cuts in place since the Covid-19 pandemic took hold in 2020.

The group’s new secretary-general, Haitham al-Ghais, reiterated on Sunday that Russia’s membership of Opec+ is vital for the success of the agreement, Kuwait’s Alrai newspaper reported.

Also weighing on prices was a rise in Libyan oil production, which hit 1.2-million barrels per day (bpd), up from 800,000 bpd on 22 July, after the lifting of a blockade on several oil facilities.

Meanwhile, US oil production continued to climb. The country's rig count rose by 11 in July, increasing for a record 23rd month in a row, data from Baker Hughes showed.

A break for Brent prices below key support level of $102.68 could trigger a drop into a range of $99.52 to $101.26, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. 

Reuters

Global markets reach highest levels in seven weeks

The dollar has fallen against the yen as speculators exit suddenly unprofitable short positions
Markets
7 hours ago

Oil drops as weak Chinese data signal lower demand

Investors also brace for this week's meeting of officials from Opec and other top producers on supply adjustments
Markets
10 hours ago

Asian shares stay listless amid doubts over Wall Street rally

China's official measure of factory activity contracted in July as fresh virus flare-ups weighed on demand
Markets
10 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JSE looks set for mostly positive Asian markets ...
Markets
2.
Oil drops as weak Chinese data signal lower demand
Markets
3.
Gold holds steady amid weaker dollar and lower ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as equity markets end a ...
Markets
5.
Global markets reach highest levels in seven weeks
Markets

Related Articles

Gold holds steady amid weaker dollar and lower bond yields

Markets

JSE looks set for mostly positive Asian markets on Monday

Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as equity markets end a bumpy month in positive territory

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.