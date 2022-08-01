Market data — August 1 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Its conference showed that the only policies its members care for are those held by their financial advisers
At least four killed as residents protest against electricity cuts and 'high municipal rates'
President says perceptions that the step-aside rule is being applied inconsistently must be addressed
The video game industry faces a sluggish year as interest in gaming wanes post-Covid, supply chain issues, inflation and a lack of big hits
Business Day TV speaks to Miyelani Maluleke, senior economist at Absa
The elites are recognising there is no way the party can restore itself and that we would be better off if true disaster struck
Property sales were down 33.4% in July against an 88.9% rise in June, a private survey shows
Michaela Whitebooi guaranteed at least a silver in judo competition while lawn bowlers head to final
In essay films the boundaries between fact and fiction are blurred, and sometimes collapsed and then regrafted
