×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Oil prices rise ahead of key Opec+ meeting

Opec+ sources said the group will consider keeping oil output unchanged for September, with two sources saying a modest increase would be discussed

29 July 2022 - 13:28 Shadia Nasralla
Inland tanker Hillegersberg sails on the Rhine River past Mainz, Germany on July 14 2022. Picture: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg
Inland tanker Hillegersberg sails on the Rhine River past Mainz, Germany on July 14 2022. Picture: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg

London — Oil prices rose in European trading on Friday as attention turned to next week’s Opec+ meeting and expectations that it will dash US hopes for a supply boost.

Brent crude futures for September settlement, due to expire on Friday, gained $2.34 to $109.48 a barrel by 09.33 GMT for its highest since July 5. The more active October contract was up $2.30 at $104.13.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $2.16 to $98.58 a barrel.

Both contracts are set for a second monthly loss, however, down 4.6% and 6.8%, respectively.

A weaker dollar and stronger equities also lent support on Friday. A fall in the dollar makes oil cheaper for buyers with other currencies.

Global equities, which often move in tandem with oil prices, were up on the hope that US monetary tightening would not be as hawkish as initially expected after disappointing growth figures.

“It certainly feels like we are back in trade-off mode again, where sentiment is shifting between recessionary risks in H2 and a fundamentally undersupplied (oil) market,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

Front-month Brent futures are selling at a rising premium to later-loading months, a market structure known as backwardation, indicating tight current supply.

“The oil market in Europe is considerably tighter than in the US , which is also reflected in the sharply falling Brent forward curve,” said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch.

A key driver will be the next meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, together known as Opec+, on August 3.

Opec+ sources said the group will consider keeping oil output unchanged for September, with twoOpec+ sources saying a modest increase would be discussed.

A decision not to raise output would disappoint the US after US President Joe Biden visited Saudi Arabia this month hoping to strike a deal to open the taps.

Analysts, however, said it would be difficult for Opec+ to boost supply, given that many producers are already struggling to meet production quotas.

Reuters

Global stocks gain, set for best month since late 2020

Traders bet a weakening US economy could slow the pace of monetary tightening in the world’s largest economy
Markets
1 hour ago

JSE firmer as investors digest US corporate earnings

Big tech companies’ results beat expectations, easing investor concern about inflation and the effect of higher interest rates on consumers
Markets
3 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JSE faces weaker Asian markets on Friday amid ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer as markets digest Fed’s ...
Markets
3.
Market data — July 28 2022
Markets
4.
Oil steady ahead of Opec supply meeting
Markets
5.
Oil price gathers steam as Fed signals less ...
Markets

Related Articles

Oil jumps more than $1 a barrel

Markets

Oil steady ahead of Opec supply meeting

Markets

Oil price gathers steam as Fed signals less hawkish stance

Markets

Oil rises on falling US inventories, Russian gas cuts

Markets

Oil hardly changed steady as demand worries counter fall in US stocks

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.