×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

JSE firmer as investors digest US corporate earnings

Big tech companies’ results beat expectations, easing investor concern about inflation and the effect of higher interest rates on consumers

BL Premium
29 July 2022 - 11:10 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was firmer on Friday morning, with its global counterparts mixed, as investors digested US corporate earning reports and that country slipping into a technical recession.

Big tech names, including Apple and Amazon, reported earnings that beat expectations, easing investor concern about inflation and how higher interest rates will affect consumers...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.