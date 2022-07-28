Oil jumps more than $1 a barrel

US crude oil stockpiles fell by 4.5 million barrels last week, against expectations of a 1-million-barrel drop
As SA’s financial crisis worsens, pressure will fall on the private sector to provide infrastructure and essential services, essentially playing the role the state fails to play
None of the staff who were in the building at the time were harmed
Ramaphosa is likely to lead effort to push back against calls to scrap the rule
Life insurers have paid out R120.5bn in claims in the two years since Covid-19 arrived in SA
PPI indicates rising input costs for factories, which are then passed on to retailers and consumers
The government’s current system is imprecise, opaque and difficult to implement
As Europe braces for energy shortages from Russian gas cuts, Japan’s determined weathering of its 2011 energy crisis offers survival lessons
Four-times world champion says Formula One is in conflict with his personal life
The two firms have signed deals with six Korean research institutes and formed a consultative body to develop mobility solutions to explore the moon
London — Oil rose more than $1 a barrel on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session, buoyed by improved risk appetite among investors as lower crude inventories and a rebound in gasoline demand in the US supported prices.
Brent crude futures for September rose $1.65, or 1.55%, to $108.27 a barrel by 1034 GMT, after gaining $2.22 on Wednesday.
US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) was at $99.29 a barrel, up $2.03, or 2.09%, after rising $2.28 in the previous session.
“Yesterday's stock market rally after the Fed’s rate hike and the consequent easing of the dollar helped oil prices re-gain their footing,” Tamas Varga, analyst at PVM Oil Associates, said.
“The weekly EIA statistics also proved supportive. There were draws in major categories and products supplied.”
The US Federal Reserve raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by three quarters of a percentage point, in line with expectations, to cool inflation, while the dollar fell on hopes for a slower hiking path.
A weaker dollar makes oil, priced in the currency, cheaper for buyers in other countries to purchase.
US crude oil stockpiles fell by 4.5 million barrels last week, against expectations for a 1-million-barrel drop, while US petrol demand rebounded by 8.5% week on week, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed.
“The US consolidated its position as the world’s largest petroleum exporter,” Citi analysts said in a note, as combined gross exports of crude oil and refined products stood at a record 10.9-million barrels a day.
US crude exports reached a record 4.5-million bpd as WTI traded at a steep discount to Brent. However, in a bullish signal, US crude oil production growth could stall due to a lack of fracking equipment and crews, as well as capital constraints, executives said this week.
Prices found further support from the energy supply battle between the West and Russia. The Group of Seven (G7) richest economies aims to have a price-capping mechanism on Russian oil exports in place by December 5, a senior G7 official said on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Russia has cut gas supplies via Nord Stream 1, its main gas link to Europe, to just 20% of capacity. That could lead to switching to crude from gas and prop up oil prices in the short term, analysts said.
“We increase our total estimates for additional oil demand from gas to oil switching by 700,000 bpd from October 2022 through March 2023,” JPMorgan analysts said in a note.
However, this could be offset by normalising Libyan supply, leading to a largely balanced global oil market in the fourth quarter, followed by a 1-million bpd stockbuild in the first quarter of 2023, they added.
“We keep our price forecast unchanged and see global oil price in the low-$100s in the second half of 2022 and high $90s in 2023,” the bank said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil jumps more than $1 a barrel
US crude oil stockpiles fell by 4.5 million barrels last week, against expectations of a 1-million-barrel drop
London — Oil rose more than $1 a barrel on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session, buoyed by improved risk appetite among investors as lower crude inventories and a rebound in gasoline demand in the US supported prices.
Brent crude futures for September rose $1.65, or 1.55%, to $108.27 a barrel by 1034 GMT, after gaining $2.22 on Wednesday.
US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) was at $99.29 a barrel, up $2.03, or 2.09%, after rising $2.28 in the previous session.
“Yesterday's stock market rally after the Fed’s rate hike and the consequent easing of the dollar helped oil prices re-gain their footing,” Tamas Varga, analyst at PVM Oil Associates, said.
“The weekly EIA statistics also proved supportive. There were draws in major categories and products supplied.”
The US Federal Reserve raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by three quarters of a percentage point, in line with expectations, to cool inflation, while the dollar fell on hopes for a slower hiking path.
A weaker dollar makes oil, priced in the currency, cheaper for buyers in other countries to purchase.
US crude oil stockpiles fell by 4.5 million barrels last week, against expectations for a 1-million-barrel drop, while US petrol demand rebounded by 8.5% week on week, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed.
“The US consolidated its position as the world’s largest petroleum exporter,” Citi analysts said in a note, as combined gross exports of crude oil and refined products stood at a record 10.9-million barrels a day.
US crude exports reached a record 4.5-million bpd as WTI traded at a steep discount to Brent. However, in a bullish signal, US crude oil production growth could stall due to a lack of fracking equipment and crews, as well as capital constraints, executives said this week.
Prices found further support from the energy supply battle between the West and Russia. The Group of Seven (G7) richest economies aims to have a price-capping mechanism on Russian oil exports in place by December 5, a senior G7 official said on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Russia has cut gas supplies via Nord Stream 1, its main gas link to Europe, to just 20% of capacity. That could lead to switching to crude from gas and prop up oil prices in the short term, analysts said.
“We increase our total estimates for additional oil demand from gas to oil switching by 700,000 bpd from October 2022 through March 2023,” JPMorgan analysts said in a note.
However, this could be offset by normalising Libyan supply, leading to a largely balanced global oil market in the fourth quarter, followed by a 1-million bpd stockbuild in the first quarter of 2023, they added.
“We keep our price forecast unchanged and see global oil price in the low-$100s in the second half of 2022 and high $90s in 2023,” the bank said.
Reuters
Oil price gathers steam as Fed signals less hawkish stance
European equities’ cheerful start fades too soon
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.