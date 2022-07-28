Fed’s softer stance helps lift gold prices

Markets are clinging on to the hope that the worst of US rate hikes is over
The sector still has a fair way to go, but gone are the days when executives were overwhelmingly white men
The 76-year-old headed the classically liberal think-tank for three decades
Ramaphosa is likely to lead effort to push back against calls to scrap the rule
Core profit fell 28% in the miner’s half-year and its dividend 27%, hit by extreme rainfall as well as drought
Such a brutal instrument will not succeed in lifting the economy out of its quagmire
The government’s current system is imprecise, opaque and difficult to implement
Surging inflation has cut spending on smartphones, TVs and other devices
The Olympic athlete is shining the spotlight on LGBTI+ rights ahead of the Games
The development is set to include an industrial city, a mountain ski resort and garden-lined residential clusters
Gold prices extended gains on Thursday after comments from the US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell on future interest rate hikes sounded less hawkish than feared, dragging the dollar and treasury yields lower.
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,737.44/oz, as of 2.05am GMT, after rising 1% to a two-week high in the previous session. US gold futures rose 1% to $1,736.70/oz. The US central bank on Wednesday raised rates by three-quarters of a percentage point for the second straight meeting to combat soaring inflation.
Powell said another “unusually large” increase in interest rates may be appropriate at the September meeting, but the decision will be determined by the incoming economic data and the Fed would not give forward guidance.
“Powell left the door slightly open to a review of the rate situation and provided some sort of light at the end of the tunnel that we’re not going to be seeing increasing rates going into next year as well,” said Edward Meir, an analyst with ED&F Man Capital Markets.
“That knocked the dollar and US yields down, causing the flurry we saw in gold. In the near term, gold prices are expected to move higher with good chance of testing resistance between $1,780 to $1,800 over the next month.”
The dollar fell 0.6% overnight and was languishing near a three-week low on Thursday, making greenback-denominated gold less expensive for other currency holders. Benchmark US treasury yields fell to near two-month lows. Lower bond yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.
Meanwhile, a sharp fall in purchases by investors pulled global gold demand down 8% in the second quarter compared to the same period in 2021, the World Gold Council said. Elsewhere, spot silver gained 0.4% to $19.20/oz, platinum rose 0.4% to $890, and palladium climbed 0.6% to $2,042.51.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Fed’s softer stance helps lift gold prices
Gold prices extended gains on Thursday after comments from the US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell on future interest rate hikes sounded less hawkish than feared, dragging the dollar and treasury yields lower.
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,737.44/oz, as of 2.05am GMT, after rising 1% to a two-week high in the previous session. US gold futures rose 1% to $1,736.70/oz. The US central bank on Wednesday raised rates by three-quarters of a percentage point for the second straight meeting to combat soaring inflation.
Powell said another “unusually large” increase in interest rates may be appropriate at the September meeting, but the decision will be determined by the incoming economic data and the Fed would not give forward guidance.
“Powell left the door slightly open to a review of the rate situation and provided some sort of light at the end of the tunnel that we’re not going to be seeing increasing rates going into next year as well,” said Edward Meir, an analyst with ED&F Man Capital Markets.
“That knocked the dollar and US yields down, causing the flurry we saw in gold. In the near term, gold prices are expected to move higher with good chance of testing resistance between $1,780 to $1,800 over the next month.”
The dollar fell 0.6% overnight and was languishing near a three-week low on Thursday, making greenback-denominated gold less expensive for other currency holders. Benchmark US treasury yields fell to near two-month lows. Lower bond yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.
Meanwhile, a sharp fall in purchases by investors pulled global gold demand down 8% in the second quarter compared to the same period in 2021, the World Gold Council said. Elsewhere, spot silver gained 0.4% to $19.20/oz, platinum rose 0.4% to $890, and palladium climbed 0.6% to $2,042.51.
Reuters
US consumer confidence tumbles to lowest in 17 months
Hint of progress from US and Taliban talks on Afghan reserves
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.