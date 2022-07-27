Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The government’s current system is imprecise, opaque and difficult to implement
Any attempt to compel the president would be unlawful and in breach of the separation of powers, says state attorney Mark Owen
The ruling party will debate corruption and state capture at this weekend’s national policy conference
Facebook parent reports revenue of $28.8bn in the second quarter, slightly lower than forecast
Such a brutal instrument will not succeed in lifting the economy out of its quagmire
Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng were convicted of depriving Floyd of his civil rights and failing to come to his aid as Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck
South Africans must be clinical in red zone when they face Japan in Saturday’s second Test, says assistant coach Lungisa Kama
If you are looking to downgrade without short-changing the milk-and-honey bits, try these five
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Fuel prices
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Market data — July 27 2022
Market data — July 27 2022
