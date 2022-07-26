×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: What is the real value of the rand?

Business Day TV talks to RMB’s head of FX execution, Matete Thulare

26 July 2022 - 21:44
Picture: 123RF/UUK ZIVANA
Picture: 123RF/UUK ZIVANA

The rand continues to be one of the most undervalued currency in the world, according to the The Economist’s Big Mac Index. The data suggests that the local unit should be trading at R7.75 to the dollar. Business Day TV spoke to RMB’s head of FX execution, Matete Thulare, for more detail.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: What experts say about SA’s energy crisis plans

Michael Avery talks to Busisiwe Mavuso, Dr Miriam Altman and Clyde Mallinson
Economy
4 hours ago

WATCH: Side hustles on the rise as SA struggles to save

Michael Avery talks to John Manyike and Nerina Visser
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Amplats CEO Natascha Viljoen on profit plunge, dividend

Business Day TV talks to Viljoen after Anglo American Platinum reported earnings fell 42.5%
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: How Ramaphosa’s energy plan will work

Business Day TV speaks to energy analyst and director at Stellenbosch University’s Centre for Renewable & Sustainable Energy, Prof Sampson Mamphweli
Economy
35 minutes ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JSE looks set for mostly firmer Asian markets on ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand at strongest levels in two ...
Markets
3.
PODCAST | A changing tide for offshore assets: ...
Markets
4.
Oil rises as Russia tightens squeeze on gas flow ...
Markets
5.
JSE firmer as investors digest US corporate ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.