×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Oil continues to rise on supply concerns

Russia, a key energy supplier to Europe, cut gas supply through major pipeline Nord Stream 1 to 20% capacity

26 July 2022 - 13:38 Ahmad Ghaddar
Picture: 123RF/IONUTANSICA
Picture: 123RF/IONUTANSICA

London — Oil prices rose on Tuesday for a second day on increasing concerns about tightening European supply after Russia, a key energy supplier to the region, cut gas supply through a major pipeline.

Brent crude futures rose $1.14, or 1.1%, to $106.29 a barrel by 10.29am GMT, extending a 1.9% gain the previous day.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures increased $1.31, or 1.4%, to $98.01 a barrel, having gained 2.1% on Monday.

Russia tightened its gas squeeze on Europe on Monday as Gazprom said supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany would drop to just 20% of capacity.

The cut in supplies will leave countries unable to meet their goals to refill natural gas storage ahead of the winter-demand period. Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, faces potentially rationing gas to industry to keep its citizens warm during the winter months.

“The announcement revived fears that Russia, despite its cynical denial, will not shy away from using its energy as a weapon in order to gain concessions in its war against Ukraine and ... could probably expect short-term success,” Tamas Varga from oil brokerage PVM said.

The EU has repeatedly accused Russia of resorting to energy blackmail, while the Kremlin says shortfalls have been caused by maintenance issues and the effect of Western sanctions.

On Tuesday, EU countries agreed to an emergency regulation to curb their gas use this winter.

Europe’s crude, oil product and gas supplies have been disrupted by a combination of Western sanctions and payment disputes with Russia since its February 24 invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special military operation.”

Still, falling demand because of recent high crude and fuel prices and the expectation of an increase in interest rates in the US have put pressure on prices.

The US central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points (bps) at the conclusion of its policy meeting on Wednesday. That increase may reduce economic activity and thus affect fuel-demand growth.

Morgan Stanley said that 77% of global central banks have hiked rates in the last six months, with that percentage reaching a 40-year high, and “making this the most-synchronised cycle of rate hikes since the early 1980s”.

The bank lowered its demand-growth forecasts for this year and next. It forecasts Brent crude prices at $110 a barrel in the third quarter and WTI at $107.50, each $20 lower than their previous forecast.

The gap between European and international oil benchmark Brent and US benchmark WTI has widened to levels not seen since June 2019 as easing gasoline demand in the US weighs on US crude, while tight supply supports Brent.

Prompt Brent inter-month spreads reached $5 a barrel on Tuesday, their highest level in three weeks. In a backwardated market, front-month prices are higher than those in future months.

Reuters

Oil steady amid tight supply fears and Fed rate hike expectations

Rising global recession fears suggest any gains are likely to be limited in the shorter term
Markets
1 day ago

Oil keeps sliding on fears rise in US rates would weaken demand

Slack recovery in the Chinese economy is also weighing on market sentiment, analyst says
Markets
1 day ago

Oil rises as Russia tightens squeeze on gas flow to Europe

Prices up for second day on supply tightness concerns
Markets
6 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand at strongest levels in two ...
Markets
2.
JSE looks set for mostly firmer Asian markets on ...
Markets
3.
Oil rises as Russia tightens squeeze on gas flow ...
Markets
4.
PODCAST | A changing tide for offshore assets: ...
Markets
5.
Market data — July 25 2022
Markets

Related Articles

Asian shares wobble ahead of likely US rate hike

Markets

Gold prices inch up on softer dollar

Markets

Oil rises as Russia tightens squeeze on gas flow to Europe

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.