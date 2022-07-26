Russia, a key energy supplier to Europe, cut gas supply through major pipeline Nord Stream 1 to 20% capacity
State-provided safety nets are not from the ANC
The numbers reflect the general economic weakness in the second quarter
Bheki Mtolo says his delegation to the policy conference this week will ask for the scrapping of the controversial rule
Sunshine bakery, which is indirectly majority-owned by Afgri Group, is one of SA’s largest independent baking businesses
The visit of a Russian trade mission to SA comes despite the sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries after its invasion of Ukraine
The Oak Fire has consumed an area more than half the size of San Francisco since it started last Friday
Lovers of the great game cannot survive on Ashes alone, with only India providing variety and relief
Previous winners include Henry Ford, Gottleib Daimler and Sir Lewis Hamilton
The JSE was firmer on Tuesday morning, while its global peers were mixed, as investors assess the latest corporate earnings and await this week’s pivotal Federal Reserve meeting.
Markets are barely changed as they brace not only for the expected 75 basis point Fed rate increase and further signals from chair Jerome Powell but also earnings outlooks from big tech companies. ..
JSE firmer as investors digest US corporate earnings
Investors are evaluating company results earnings while waiting for this week’s pivotal Federal Reserve meeting
