JSE firmer as investors digest US corporate earnings

Investors are evaluating company results earnings while waiting for this week’s pivotal Federal Reserve meeting

26 July 2022 - 11:40 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was firmer on Tuesday morning, while its global peers were mixed, as investors assess the latest corporate earnings and await this week’s pivotal Federal Reserve meeting.

Markets are barely changed as they brace not only for the expected 75 basis point Fed rate increase and further signals from chair Jerome Powell but also earnings outlooks from big tech companies.  ..

