Asian shares wobble ahead of likely US rate hike

MSCI’s broadest gauge of stocks hovers just above flat
Potential tie-up would create a European champion to rival SpaceX and Project Kuiper
Judicial leader in the Western Cape was found guilty of gross misconduct in 2021 after a complaint was lodged in 2008
Bheki Mtolo says his delegation to the policy conference this week will ask for the scrapping of the controversial rule
Iron producer cuts payout by 61% after heavy rains and logistical challenges weigh on output
Business Day TV speaks to Business Leadership SA CEO Busisiwe Mavuso
The visit of a Russian trade mission to SA comes despite the sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries after its invasion of Ukraine
Asean bloc calls junta’s action ‘highly reprehensible'
Lovers of the great game cannot survive on Ashes alone, with only India providing variety and relief
The findings pave the way to treat the condition in ways other than with conventional medication
Hong Kong — Asian shares wobbled on Tuesday and bonds were firm as a profit warning from Walmart put consumption and company earnings under a cloud ahead of what is likely to be another sharp US interest rate hike.
MSCI’s broadest gauge of Asia stocks outside Japan meandered just above flat. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.2% and S&P 500 futures were down 0.4%.
US retailer Walmart cut its profit forecast on Monday and said customers were paring back discretionary purchases as inflation bites household budgets. Shares fell 10% after hours and rivals Target and Amazon also slid.
Investors are also awaiting a likely 75 basis point US Federal Reserve interest rate increase later this week, with markets pricing about a 10% risk of a larger hike, as well as waiting to see whether economic warning signs prompt a shift in rhetoric.
“We are leaning to the view that 75 basis points is most likely but won’t be the end unless they see some demand destruction and some tempering of inflation,” said John Milroy, an investment adviser at Ord Minnett. “We are fearful they have to materially slow the US economy further.”
Big technology companies such as Apple, Microsoft and Amazon.com are due to report earnings this week.
“The market has stabilised (from rate hike expectations),” said Redmond Wong, Greater China market strategist at Saxo Markets in Hong Kong. “The focus is now on earnings.”
Chinese stocks managed small gains, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index up 0.4% and China’s benchmark CSI300 index up 0.3% in early trade.
In currencies, the dollar was marginally softer but not drifting too far below recent milestone highs as uncertainty continues to swirl around the rates and economic outlook.
The euro bought $1.0237 and the yen steadied at 136.34 per dollar. The US dollar index, which touched a 20-year high this month, was down slightly to 106.300.
Oil prices rose on expectations Russia’s reduction in natural gas supply to Europe could encourage a switch to crude, with Brent futures last up 1% at $106.17 a barrel and US crude up 0.7% to $97.37 a barrel.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell 3.5 basis points to 3.7850% as growth worries gave support to bonds.
Gold hovered at $1,725 an ounce and bitcoin nursed overnight losses at $21,100.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Asian shares wobble ahead of likely US rate hike
Hong Kong — Asian shares wobbled on Tuesday and bonds were firm as a profit warning from Walmart put consumption and company earnings under a cloud ahead of what is likely to be another sharp US interest rate hike.
MSCI’s broadest gauge of Asia stocks outside Japan meandered just above flat. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.2% and S&P 500 futures were down 0.4%.
US retailer Walmart cut its profit forecast on Monday and said customers were paring back discretionary purchases as inflation bites household budgets. Shares fell 10% after hours and rivals Target and Amazon also slid.
Investors are also awaiting a likely 75 basis point US Federal Reserve interest rate increase later this week, with markets pricing about a 10% risk of a larger hike, as well as waiting to see whether economic warning signs prompt a shift in rhetoric.
“We are leaning to the view that 75 basis points is most likely but won’t be the end unless they see some demand destruction and some tempering of inflation,” said John Milroy, an investment adviser at Ord Minnett. “We are fearful they have to materially slow the US economy further.”
Big technology companies such as Apple, Microsoft and Amazon.com are due to report earnings this week.
“The market has stabilised (from rate hike expectations),” said Redmond Wong, Greater China market strategist at Saxo Markets in Hong Kong. “The focus is now on earnings.”
Chinese stocks managed small gains, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index up 0.4% and China’s benchmark CSI300 index up 0.3% in early trade.
In currencies, the dollar was marginally softer but not drifting too far below recent milestone highs as uncertainty continues to swirl around the rates and economic outlook.
The euro bought $1.0237 and the yen steadied at 136.34 per dollar. The US dollar index, which touched a 20-year high this month, was down slightly to 106.300.
Oil prices rose on expectations Russia’s reduction in natural gas supply to Europe could encourage a switch to crude, with Brent futures last up 1% at $106.17 a barrel and US crude up 0.7% to $97.37 a barrel.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell 3.5 basis points to 3.7850% as growth worries gave support to bonds.
Gold hovered at $1,725 an ounce and bitcoin nursed overnight losses at $21,100.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.