×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Oil keeps sliding on fears rise in US rates would weaken demand

Slack recovery in the Chinese economy is also weighing on market sentiment, analyst says

25 July 2022 - 07:32 Yuka Obayashi
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Tokyo — Oil prices dropped on Monday, extending a recent losing streak on concerns that an expected rise in US interest rates would weaken fuel demand.

Brent crude futures for September settlement had fallen 67c, or 0.7%, to $102.53 a barrel by 6.21am, down for a fourth day.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for September delivery slid 77c, or 0.8%, to $93.93 a barrel, also down for a fourth day.

Both gave up early gains.

“Oil prices have been under pressure due to growing worries that aggressive rate rises by the US Federal Reserve will slow the global economy and reduce fuel demand,” said Tetsu Emori, CEO of Emori Fund Management.

“Slack recovery in the Chinese economy is also weighing on market sentiment,” he said.

Oil futures have been volatile in recent weeks as traders have tried to reconcile the possibilities of further interest rate hikes, which could limit economic activity and thus cut fuel demand growth, against tight supply from disruptions in trading of Russian barrels because of Western sanctions amid the Ukraine conflict.

Officials at the Fed have indicated that the central bank would likely raise rates by 75 basis points at its July 26-27 meeting.

China, the world's second-biggest economy, narrowly missed a contraction in the second quarter, growing just 0.4% year-on-year, weighed down by Covid-19 lockdowns, a weak property sector and cautious consumer sentiment.

“The market tone is likely to remain bearish also on worries that the resumption of some Libyan crude oil output would ease tightness in global supply,” said Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at Fujitomi Securities.

On the supply side, Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) aims to bring back production to 1.2-million barrels per day (bpd) in two weeks, NOC said in a statement early on Saturday.

The EU said last week that it will allow Russian state-owned companies to ship oil to third countries under an adjustment of sanctions agreed by member states last week aimed at limiting the risks to global energy security.

However, Russian Central Bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday that Russia will not supply oil to countries that decided to impose a price cap on its oil.

Reuters

African oil and gas in focus as Russian supply is sanctioned

Europe’s thirst for oil and gas to replace sanctioned Russian supply is reviving interest in African energy projects
World
2 days ago

EU looks to Nigeria for additional gas supplies

Potential Russian supply cuts forces bloc to look elsewhere
World
12 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
PODCAST | A changing tide for offshore assets: ...
Markets
2.
JSE firms as focus shifts to policy moves by ECB ...
Markets
3.
Cryptocurrencies will soon be subject to SA’s ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: Rand trades at best level in three ...
Markets
5.
JSE firmer as markets digest week’s events
Markets

Related Articles

African oil and gas in focus as Russian supply is sanctioned

World / Africa

EU looks to Nigeria for additional gas supplies

World / Europe

Oil falls as stockpiles, rate hikes fuel demand anxiety

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.