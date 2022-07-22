×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Gold slides but still on track for weekly gain

Spot gold falls 0.2% amid firmer dollar and rate-hike fears

22 July 2022 - 07:47 Brijesh Patel
Picture: 123RF/RONNARONG THANUTHATTAPHONG
Picture: 123RF/RONNARONG THANUTHATTAPHONG

Bengaluru — Gold prices edged lower on Friday, as an uptick in the US dollar and fears over aggressive rate hikes by major central banks to tame inflationary pressures dented bullion's appeal.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,714.72/oz, at 1.14am GMT. Prices dropped to their lowest level in more than a year at $1,680.25 on Thursday before closing up 1.3%.

Bullion was still set for its first weekly gain in six, up nearly 0.5% so far this week. US gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,714.90/oz. The dollar rose 0.2% against its rivals, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

“Gold is in a downtrend and the rallies that are setting in are short-lived because gold is being pressured by the fact that inflationary expectations are coming down,” said Edward Meir, an analyst with ED&F Man Capital Markets.

The European Central Bank joined global peers in a fight against soaring inflation as it raised interest rates by more than expected on Thursday, despite the eurozone economy suffering from the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The US Federal Reserve policy meeting is due next week where policymakers are expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points.

“We are waiting to hear how hawkish will their [Fed] guidance be on rates. If they still think inflation is a problem or going to still ram through more interest rate hikes, that’s going to be very bearish for gold,” Meir said.

Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Data on Thursday showed the US weekly initial jobless claims rose to a fresh eight-month high and factory activity for July slumped, the latest indication the US economy is slowing under the weight of strong interest rates and inflation.

Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.3% at $18.78/oz, while platinum gained 0.3% to $873.92 and palladium edged 0.2% higher to $1,895.86. 

Reuters

Gold hardly changed even as dollar slides

Demand for bullion is restrained amid prospects of aggressive monetary policies and rising US bond yields
Markets
2 days ago

Gold Fields appeases shareholders with dividend policy change

Investment company Redwheel, in an open letter, urged the company not to buy Yamana Gold as the deal was too expensive and 'the firm should rather ...
Business
5 days ago

Pan African Resources produces most gold yet

Pan African Resources hits a record in gold production in its 2022 financial year and expects to maintain that production level in 2023
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
PODCAST | A changing tide for offshore assets: ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand firm as investors ...
Markets
3.
JSE faces mixed, but muted, Asian markets on ...
Markets
4.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Thursday ahead ...
Markets
5.
Market data — July 21 2022
Markets

Related Articles

Gold loses ground ahead of expected rate hikes

Markets

Gold stuck in tight range ahead of central bank meetings

Markets

Asian equities extend global rally

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.