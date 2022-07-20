×

WATCH: Cryptocurrencies stage a rebound

Business Day TV speaks to Luno GM for Africa Marius Reitz

20 July 2022 - 22:09
Picture: 123RF/MONSIT JANGARIYAWONG
Picture: 123RF/MONSIT JANGARIYAWONG

The crypto market has made gains, with the market capitalisation back above the $1-trillion mark after a month of muted performance. Business Day TV caught up with Luno GM for Africa Marius Reitz to discuss the factors driving activity in the digital assets space.

