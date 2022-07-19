×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Oil dips, but supply tightness curbs losses

Oil prices have whipsawed on global supply concerns and recession fears

19 July 2022 - 12:28 Reuters
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

London — Oil prices softened on Tuesday after soaring by more than $5 a barrel in the previous session on expectations that US crude inventories may have risen last week, but tight supplies and a weaker dollar curbed losses.

Brent crude futures for September settlement fell 68c, or 0.6%, to $105.59 a barrel by 9.49am GMT. The contract rose 5.1% on Monday, the biggest percentage gain since April 12 2022.

WTI crude futures for August delivery fell by 32c, or 0.3%, to $102.28 a barrel. The contract climbed 5.1% on Monday and the largest percentage gain since May 11.

The August WTI contract expires on Wednesday and the more actively traded September contract was at $98.85 a barrel, down 57c, or 0.6%.

The forecast of oil inventories in the US, the world’s biggest oil consumer, was that crude and distillate supplies may have risen last week, while gasoline stockpiles likely fell, according to a preliminary Reuters poll.

Oil prices have been whipsawed between concerns about supply as Western sanctions on Russian crude and fuel supplies over the Ukraine conflict have disrupted trade flows to refiners and end users, and rising worries that central bank efforts to tame surging inflation may trigger a recession that would cut future fuel demand.

“Prices climbed aggressively as the tight state of affairs on the supply front shifted back into the spotlight,” Stephen Brennock from brokerage PVM said.

US President Joe Biden visited top oil exporter Saudi Arabia last week, hoping to strike a deal on an oil production boost to tame fuel prices.

However, officials from Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec), did not give clear assurances an output increase was secured.

The kingdom’s foreign minister said on Tuesday that he saw no shortage of oil in the market, but a lack of oil refining capacity, making it necessary to invest more in capacity to process crude oil into various oil products.

“As of today, we don’t see a lack of oil in the market. There is a lack of refining capacity, which is also an issue, so we need to invest more in refining capacity,” foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud told reporters in Tokyo.

Oil prices were backed by a softer US dollar on Tuesday, which stood around a one-week low, making greenback-dominated oil slightly cheaper for buyers holding other currencies. 

Reuters

Oil eases from sharp spike backed by softer dollar

Underlying supply/demand imbalance remains tight
Markets
6 hours ago

Weaker dollar and constrained supply push oil prices up

Global markets are focused on the resumption of Russian gas flows to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline
Markets
1 day ago

Oil keeps rising as dollar weakens and supplies remain tight

Brent crude futures for September settlement rise 0.7% to $101.85 a barrel after a 2.1% gain on Friday
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Tuesday as Apple ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE follows global peers higher as ...
Markets
3.
JSE weaker as Apple’s plans to slow hiring spark ...
Markets
4.
Oil eases from sharp spike backed by softer dollar
Markets
5.
Gold stuck in tight range ahead of central bank ...
Markets

Related Articles

Oil eases from sharp spike backed by softer dollar

Markets

Gold stuck in tight range ahead of central bank meetings

Markets

Asian shares fall in choppy markets

Markets

JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Tuesday as Apple prunes growth targets

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.