Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer as positive US company earning reports lift sentiment

The Sandton-based stock exchange reversed earlier losses after a set of positive earnings showed businesses working through economic pressures

19 July 2022 - 19:03 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE tracked firmer US and European markets on Tuesday as investors welcomed better-than-expected company earnings from the US.

The JSE reversed earlier losses, gaining more than 1% along with its European counterparts after another set of positive earnings showed businesses working through greater economic pressures, including rising inflation, even as recession fears persist. ..

