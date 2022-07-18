This week the focus will be on the response from central banks to high inflation and concerns about slowing growth
The JSE tracked firmer global markets on Monday as investors welcomed some positive US corporate earnings reports. Focus this week turns to monetary policy decisions by the European Central Bank and the SA Reserve Bank.
Goldman Sachs and Bank of America posted earnings and revenue that beat expectations, after a mixed bag of company results last week. ..
MARKET WRAP: JSE follows global peers higher as positive US corporate earnings lift sentiment
