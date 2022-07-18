Attention this week is on the response from central banks to high inflation and the concern about slowing GDP growth
The JSE was firmer on Monday morning with its global peers, as the focus this week turns to monetary policy decisions by the European Central Bank (ECB) and SA Reserve Bank.
Global financial markets were unsettled last week by US inflation numbers that exceeded expectations again. This week, the focus is squarely on the response from central banks to high inflation and the concern about slowing GDP growth.
JSE firms as focus shifts to policy moves by ECB and Reserve Bank
Attention this week is on the response from central banks to high inflation and the concern about slowing GDP growth
The JSE was firmer on Monday morning with its global peers, as the focus this week turns to monetary policy decisions by the European Central Bank (ECB) and SA Reserve Bank.
Global financial markets were unsettled last week by US inflation numbers that exceeded expectations again. This week, the focus is squarely on the response from central banks to high inflation and the concern about slowing GDP growth. ..
