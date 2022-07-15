JSE faces mostly weaker Asian markets on Friday after Chinese GDP miss

Spot gold rises 0.2% but fears of aggressive US rate hikes weigh on demand
With the police inert, a skilled lawyer is a landowner’s best partner in avoiding a judicial nightmare
Both the impeachment committee and public protector have the right to call witnesses
Manner and timing of the report of the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm, which occurred in 2020, ‘has all the hallmarks of pursuing counter-revolutionary and divisive ...
Nyati, also formerly CEO of fintech group Altron, joined as a non-executive director on Friday, one of four appointments
Business Unity SA warns prolonged blackouts could result in ratings downgrades and a deeper decline in consumer and investor confidence
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Rajapaksa, who was ousted by unrest amid an economic meltdown, flies to Singapore from Maldives
Vingegaard retains yellow while Thomas sits in third place overall
A selection of films tells the remarkable story of the greatest rock band in the world
The JSE looks set for further pressure stemming from Asian markets on Friday morning, with investors digesting disappointing Chinese economic data.
The world’s second-largest economy grew only 0.4% year on year in the second quarter, below expectations of a 1% rise, with Covid-19 restrictions weighing heavily on activity.
The data adds to pre-existing jitters about the state of the world economy, with the market starting to bet on the prospect of a 100 basis point hike in the US later this month, after consumer inflation numbers for June surprised to the upside.
In morning trade the Hang Seng was down 1.24% and the Shanghai Composite 0.24%, while Japan’s Nikkei had added 0.65%.
Tencent, which gives direction to the JSE via the Naspers stable, had lost 1.91%.
Gold was flat at $1,708/oz while platinum had fallen 0.53% to $845. Brent crude was up 0.47% at $99.87 a barrel.
The rand was 0.26% firmer at R17.14/$, having slipped 0.91% on Thursday.
The local corporate and economic calendars are bare on Friday, when the JSE needs to add about 5.3%, or 4,000 points, to reach last week’s close, which would be interesting.
International focus is also on US earnings, with major financial firms including BackRock, Citigroup and Wells Fargo set to report on Friday.
The higher interest rates may have increased the banks’ interest margins, but inflation certainly ate a part of that margin, Swissquote Bank senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a note on Thursday.
“Plus, lower trading volumes and slower loan activity due to the recession fears may have weighed on second-quarter earnings,” she said.
gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
JSE faces mostly weaker Asian markets on Friday after Chinese GDP miss
China’s economy eked out 0.4% year on year growth in the second quarter, below a 1% market forecast
The JSE looks set for further pressure stemming from Asian markets on Friday morning, with investors digesting disappointing Chinese economic data.
The world’s second-largest economy grew only 0.4% year on year in the second quarter, below expectations of a 1% rise, with Covid-19 restrictions weighing heavily on activity.
The data adds to pre-existing jitters about the state of the world economy, with the market starting to bet on the prospect of a 100 basis point hike in the US later this month, after consumer inflation numbers for June surprised to the upside.
In morning trade the Hang Seng was down 1.24% and the Shanghai Composite 0.24%, while Japan’s Nikkei had added 0.65%.
Tencent, which gives direction to the JSE via the Naspers stable, had lost 1.91%.
Gold was flat at $1,708/oz while platinum had fallen 0.53% to $845. Brent crude was up 0.47% at $99.87 a barrel.
The rand was 0.26% firmer at R17.14/$, having slipped 0.91% on Thursday.
The local corporate and economic calendars are bare on Friday, when the JSE needs to add about 5.3%, or 4,000 points, to reach last week’s close, which would be interesting.
International focus is also on US earnings, with major financial firms including BackRock, Citigroup and Wells Fargo set to report on Friday.
The higher interest rates may have increased the banks’ interest margins, but inflation certainly ate a part of that margin, Swissquote Bank senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a note on Thursday.
“Plus, lower trading volumes and slower loan activity due to the recession fears may have weighed on second-quarter earnings,” she said.
gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za
WATCH: Stock Picks
WATCH: Market Report
Oil price falls below $100 a barrel for second session
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
WATCH: Industrial metal prices take a dip
High US inflation gives EU shares the shivers
Oil price falls below $100 a barrel for second session
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.